Zoo polar bear cub finds new home

After nearly two years of drawing crowds (and “awww”s) at the Toledo Zoo, young polar bear Bo, born in December, 2018, has been moved to the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin. The move is part of a program organized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in an effort to find mates for members of endangered species. For those going through cub-withdrawal, Zoo caretakers have expressed hope that Bo’s parents, both still housed in Toledo, would produce another new little bear in the near future.