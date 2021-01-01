Your time is gonna come

Fans of the immortal rock band Led Zeppelin will love this event when the Columbus Association of the Performing Arts performs the group’s debut work, Led Zeppelin I, in a concert on Sunday, January 24. The performance is designed to be an exact recreation, note for note, of the classic album, including iconic songs like “Dazed and Confused,” “Good Times Bad Times,” “You Shook Me” and more. $25-30. 8pm. Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long Street, Columbus. 614-469-0939. Capa.com