World AIDS Day 2019

If you are looking for a way to honor those affected by and lost to AIDS, or to learn more about the history and continuing work surrounding AIDS, you can begin with a viewing of the Names Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, now on display through Friday, December 6 at The University of Toledo. The Center will also be hosting multiple video screenings in a presentation titled “Still Beginning: The 30th Annual Day With(out) Art” at noon on December 1.

UT Center for Visual Arts, 620 Museum Dr. 419-530-27287. utoledo.edu

Before there was Rent, there was Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens. A production of this groundbreaking play will be performed by Issue Box Theatre at the Toledo Rep. Written in the midst of the AIDS crisis, the production has songs and monologues that honor those we’ve lost while providing a hopeful message for the future.

“It is important to be educated and help fight the stigma related to HIV,” says Director Neil Powell. “I want our audiences to walk away with more empathy and knowledge to get us toward a stigma-free community. Our cast is exceptional and does a brilliant job of that! It is comprised of a combination of professional-level actors, community members who support the cause, and HIV advocates alike. We are coming together to share with Toledo a voice that isn’t often heard.”

“1.1 million people are living with HIV in the United States today,” he says. “These people are important and deserve the same human dignity as any other. Treatment and prevention works and we all need to know that. I relate to AIDS activist Peter Stanley who said, ‘I think it’s a great way to live, to fight for yourself, to fight for your friends, to fight for a community of individuals who are sharing your experience and to fight for dignity and a better life, and there will be a tipping point. There will be victories and they will be joyous.’”

You can see the production at 7:30pm on

Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30. $15.

Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 Tenth St. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org