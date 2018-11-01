Thanksgiving Meals You Don’t Have to Cook: Eat Out on Thanksgiving—The Roundup

Thanksgiving dinners with the whole family can be wonderful, but let’s face it, they’re also exhausting. If you’re hoping to take a break from the chaos of cooking, or looking for something different this year, we have options for everyone.

31 Hundred Restaurant at the University of Toledo Radisson Hotel

3100 Glendale Ave

419-324-1795 | 31hundredrestaurant.com

UT students: this one’s for you. 31 Hundred is both classy and affordable. If you can’t make it home for Thanksgiving, you and your friends can enjoy this tasty buffet with a full array of classic dishes like applewood-smoked ham and cornbread dressing. For those of you who have a sweet tooth, give their sweet potato casserole a try.

Brandywine Country Club

6904 Salisbury Rd, Maumee

419-865-2393 | brandywinecc.com

For those who enjoy the upscale vibe of a country club without the hefty price tag, Brandywine is a wonderful option. Their buffet is $25.50, with a five-cheese mac and cheese, oven-roasted turkey, and whipped mashed potatoes. Children under five eat for free.

Brim House

444 N Summit St, Downtown Toledo

419-243-7664 | brimhousetoledo.com

You won’t want to miss the phenomenal talents of classically French trained chef, Aaron Lawson this Thanksgiving! Whether in the restaurant or at home, Chef Aaron offers guests two easy and delicious ways to celebrate the holiday with family and friends, putting his creative, thoughtful spin on a four-course tasting menu ($36) inspired by the classics on Thursday, November 22. For guests who want to enjoy Brim House’s Thanksgiving menu from the comforts of home, they offer a menu of ten Thanksgiving-homestyle dishes for parties of four or more ($40 per person) for pick up. Make your reservations now!

Bob Evans

Locations on Monroe St, W. Central Ave, and Airport Highway

bobevans.com

If you’re looking for that homey feeling of childhood and meals with grandma, spend Thanksgiving at Bob Evans. Eating at Bob Evans can feel like Thanksgiving just about any day of the year, so make it official this Thanksgiving! Three Toledo area locations and reliable, consistent food make this an easy choice when looking for convenience.

B.M. Chen Restaurant

1227 S Reynolds Rd | 419-214-0018

With rave reviews on Yelp, B.M. Chen is hailed by many as the “best Chinese restaurant in Toledo.” Authentic Chinese food may not be the typical Thanksgiving meal, but if it worked in the film A Christmas Story, it’s traditional in a sense!

Cracker Barrel

Located in Maumee and Perrysburg

crackerbarrel.com

Another classic American restaurant with homestyle cooking, Cracker Barrel “cooks and cleans up! It’s perfect.” Reservations aren’t needed, although they are encouraged.

Dolce Vita Italian Grille

391 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI

734-241-6100 | monroedolcevita.com

Dolce Vita will have a Thanksgiving Grand Buffet from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $21.95 per person and $10.95 for kids, with children under 2 eating free. Reservations are recommended.

Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods and Spirits

1515 S Byrne Rd

419-389-6003 | docwatsonstoledo.com

Open from noon to midnight (yes, that’s right), Doc’s traditional turkey dinner is available for less than $20 and customers are also able to order from the regular menu. A perfect spot for a festive Thanksgiving atmosphere!

Evans Street Station

110 S Evans St, Tecumseh, MI

517-424-5555 | evansstreetstation.com

Indulge in the holiday devoted to good eating at Evans Street Station! The Station invites you for a “glorious buffet” featuring traditional Thanksgiving favorites with delicious special touches. The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($39.95). Thanksgiving menu is available online.

Firepit Grille

7723 Airport Hwy, Holland

419-724-4441 | firepitgrille.com

Are you the type of person that could eat breakfast food for every meal, even on Thanksgiving? This buffet has what you need: biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, and French toast, plus Thanksgiving staples like turkey and green bean casserole. It’s always nice to have options!

Friendsgiving

At a friend’s house near you!

If you’re looking to ease the burden of cooking but don’t want to face the crowds at the restaurants, Friendsgiving is for you. Gather your friends and divide and conquer when it comes to the menu. If each person brings one dish, suddenly cooking becomes much less of a chore. If you really want to make it easy, buy some disposable dining ware so you can simply toss it in the trash and proceed to unbuttoning your pants on the couch (if you forgot to wear your stretchy pants) while you laugh and drink with friends.

Granite City Food and Brewery

2300 Village Dr W, Ste 130, Maumee

419-878-9050 | gcfb.com

Make your reservations now for a three-course family-style meal with turkey, cranberry chutney and a selection of favorite sides and desserts. Granite also provides prices adjusted by age, to not break the bank: adults, $24.95; children 6 to 12, $8.95; children 5 and younger, free.

Hollywood Casino Toledo

777 Hollywood Blvd

419-661-5200 | hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Come to eat; stay to gamble! Hollywood Casino provides a selection of traditional and non-traditional fare with turkey, stuffing, prime rib, shrimp, oysters, and more at the Epic Buffet. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $27.99.

J. Patrick’s Restaurant and Pub

Holiday Inn French Quarter: 10630 Fremont Pk, Perrysburg

419-874-3111 ext. 7053 | experiencejpatricks.com

Toledo’s beloved “French Quarter” Holiday Inn will be closing this spring, so enjoy one last Thanksgiving meal before we bid adieu! Call for reservations so you don’t miss this one!

Mango Tree

217 S Reynolds Rd

419-536-2883 | mangotreedining.com

It may not be the traditional food of choice for Thanksgiving, but one of the signature dish at Mango Tree is their mango chicken, a must-try. The restaurant will be offering its full menu, plus a turkey dinner for diehard traditionalists.

Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center

1750 State Park Rd #2, Oregon

419-836-1466 ext. 567 | maumeebaylodge.com/dining

For a scenic view with a buffet of “all you can eat of your favorite holiday meats, sides, salads, and desserts,” make your reservations at Maumee Bay! Their extensive Thanksgiving menu is available to peruse online, and they offer senior ($23.95), adult ($29.95) and children ($10.95) pricing. Kids under 4 eat free!

Saba’s Bistro 1705

1705 Tollgate Dr, Maumee

419-283-4864 | sabasbistro.com

Two words. Swedish meatballs. If that doesn’t convince you, Saba’s Bistro’s smokehouse ham and baked candied sweet potatoes should. Top it all off with a chocolate volcano from this Thanksgiving day buffet for a holiday meal you won’t soon forget.

Sam’s Diner

578 W Dussel Dr, Maumee

419-897-0284 | oursamsdiner.com

Sam’s Diner, open 7am to 3pm, serves a Thanksgiving turkey dinner, including mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, stuffing, cranberry, and dinner rolls…all for only $11.99!

Sawmill Creek Resort

400 Sawmill Creek Dr, Huron/Sandusky

800-729-6455 | sawmillcreekresort.com

If you’re outdoorsy or looking to create an experience, consider driving to Sawmill Creek Resort in Huron/Sandusky for a “fantastic” Thanksgiving meal. After all that yummy food has settled, hike the grounds and admire the lake to create a memorable Thanksgiving affair!

Uncle John’s Pancake House

3131 Secor Rd

419-536-9442 | unclejohnspancakehouse.com

Pancakes for dinner? Yes, please. In addition to their famous flapjacks and silver dollar pancakes for the kiddos, Uncle John’s will have their full menu of breakfast favorites, sandwiches, and homestyle dinners on Thanksgiving Day.

Whitehouse Inn

10853 Waterville St, Whitehouse

419-877-1180 | thewhitehouseinn.net

Whitehouse Inn offers an all-you-can-eat buffet with an all-day Bloody Mary bar! Krystna Kopke raves about their food, adding, “If the kiddos don’t like what they have to offer [in the buffet], they can order from the regular kids’ menu!” Make your reservations now though; spots fill up quickly.

Woodville Diner

1949 Woodville Rd, Oregon

419-691-9999 | woodvillediner.com

Turkey, stuffing, and cranberries followed by a decadent slice of pumpkin pie—what more do you need? These traditional Thanksgiving favorites make Woodville Diner the perfect spot to spend your holiday meal, and the quaint setting will make you feel at home.