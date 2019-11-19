Super Duper Alice Cooper

Rock’s most enduring theatrical performer to bring the macabre to the Stranahan

Let’s just get this out of the way: Alice Cooper is the nicest guy in rock and roll. Seriously. When we got him on the phone he was in upstate New York where it was freezing cold, and being from Arizona, Coop was not used to the elements. Cold weather may be bad for playing golf—Cooper’s notorious other passion besides music—but as he cheerfully points out, “It’s great for Christmas shopping!” It’s impossible to resist falling under Alice’s charms. He’s funny, friendly as hell, down-to-Earth, and meek. He just also happens to be the Godfather of Shock Rock and a living rock legend. We spoke with Cooper briefly while he was preparing for his soundcheck.

Is it hard coming up with a different approach for each tour?

You know, it can be a challenge. You have to give the people what they want. They want the theatrics. They want the hits. They want the spectacle. They want the nightmare. But on this tour, we’re not letting up anything. There are plenty of new shocks that fans won’t be expecting.

Speaking of theatrics have you ever had any mishaps with that guillotine you use? That looks mighty dangerous every time you use it.

(laughs) Well, I’ll tell you what, that’s not a rubber blade. That’s a real piece of metal. But I’ve been doing it for so long I know what I’m doing. I was shown how to do the guillotine trick by stuntmen. But yeah, every night there’s a bit of a “what if?” factor. It’s like watching people work with lions or tigers. You know the trainer knows what they’re doing, but that’s still a wild animal, so you just never know.

One of the coolest projects you ever did was “The Last Temptation” comic book series with Neil Gaiman. What was it like working with him?

Oh, it was great. He’s such a great guy. I was a huge fan of The Sandman and his other work so I was really happy when he said he wanted to work together. He saw what I was trying to do with “The Last Temptation.” The story is basically about a teen resisting peer pressure. You have Steven, who’s being tempted with sex and drugs, and the point was to tell young people, “You don’t have to do that stuff.” There’s a time and place for things. Thank you, I’m glad you enjoyed that project. I loved making it.

Steven has been a recurring character throughout your work—in the song “Steven” and also in “The Last Temptation.” Will that character ever make another appearance?

Actually, funny you should ask. Steven is actually all over the place on this new tour. We cut “Dwight Fry” and replaced it with “Steven.” So yes, Steven is alive and well and living comfortably on stage.

Alice Cooper will be bringing the “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” tour to the Stranahan Theater on Tuesday, November 26. Doors are at 6:30. Tickets available at stranahantheater.com