Paws and Whiskers’ Black Cat Strut goes virtual

Paws and Whiskers’ annual Black Cat Strut event is moving online this year.

The yearly fundraiser has been transformed into a Virtual 5k, giving participants the freedom to choose when and where they run any time between Sunday, October 25 and Saturday, October 31.

When runners are done, they will post a triumphant picture of themselves with the hashtag #blackcatstrut5k. Every participant will receive a bunch of goodies, including a bag of swag, a t-shirt and a medal.

All proceeds will benefit Paws and Whiskers, a non-profit shelter that has been helping cats find homes since 1996.

Registration ends on Sunday, October 11, so if you want in on the fun, now is the time. Cost is $35 per participant. Click here to sign up.