Stained Glass in the Glass City: New exhibit at TMA looks back at artist’s career

Beautiful and powerful works in an unusual medium are the subject of a new retrospective exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art.

The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art opened at TMA on October 3, beginning a three-month stay. The exhibit features over 40 works from the Philadelphia artist’s career, focusing on her work creating multi-paned glass pieces with non-traditional subjects.

“I think it’s very validating,” Schaechter said of the exhibit at a media preview on October 2. “Generally speaking, the experience of an artist is solitude. I spend 99 percent of my time alone. I live alone, I make the work alone. There’s an opening, and maybe there’s two hours, and then I go back to being by myself. I don’t mind being alone, obviously.

“So, it’s incredible. I can’t overhear what people are saying, for the most part, but people are generally saying very nice things, and that feels very good.”

TMA will also host a virtual workshop with Schaechter on Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, focusing on creativity and inspiration. The four-part workshop will cost $90 for museum members and $100 for non-members. To register, visit tickets.toledomuseum.org.

October 3 through January 3.

2445 Monroe St.

tickets.toledomuseum.org | 419-255-8000 ext. 7448

Free. Reservation required.