Scares On Demand: 10 Great Horror FIlms for Halloween

“Found footage” was not a thing in 1999. Viral marketing was barely a thing. Making over $250 million with a movie that cost only $60,000 to make? That was REALLY not a thing.

– George Sluizer’s 1988 Dutch film asks the question: How far would you be willing to go to find out what happened to the person you loved? The movie was remade in English in 1993 with Jeff Bridges and Kiefer Sutherland, but trust us— you want to stick to the Dutch version. Available on the Criterion Channel.