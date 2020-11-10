Parking changes to (finally) take effect

After numerous delays and longstanding public debate, planned alterations to Toledo’s downtown parking will take effect on Monday, January 4, 2021.

The new policies that will be enforced include:

—All-day metered parking, from 8am until 6pm, Monday through Friday. This officially eliminates free lunchtime parking and extends the metered day by one hour.

—Two hour limits for on-street parking meters.

—Accelerated enforcement of parking tickets, with increased fines for repeat offenders.

Updated signs reflecting the changes will be installed on November 16, along with temporary signs clarifying that current policies remain in effect until January 4.

New policies as it relates to downtown parking have been discussed since 2019, when ConnecToledo commissioned a study recommending changes to the area’s parking enforcement. The changes were originally set to take effect at the beginning of 2020, but were delayed due to logistics and, eventually, COVID-19.

For additional information, visit downtowntoledo.org/parking.