Make Meals not Bombs: Toledo Vegans hold food drive

Toledo Area Vegans and Vegetarians are holding a “ThanksLiving” food drive this month.

All food products received will be donated to Toledo Food Not Bombs, the area branch of an organization that creates free vegan and vegetarian meals for the hungry from food that is to be discarded.

Individuals with non-perishable, vegan food items that they would like to donate can drop them off at one of two boxes in the Toledo area: One located at the Leaf and Seed Cafe at 116 10th St., and the other at the Phoenix Earth Food Co-Op at 1447 W. Sylvania Ave.

Items requested include canned goods, cereal, grains, pasta, spices and more. All items will be donated to Toledo Food Not Bombs at the end of November.

For more information, visit foodnotbombs.net.