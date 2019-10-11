October 9, 2019—Marketplace Changes

Curious Cat Coffee (formerly Bleak House Coffee) has opened at

3057 W. Bancroft St., 419-740-1125. facebook.com/CuriousCatCoffee/

Chef Moussa Salloukh’s newest venture, Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, is now open at 139 S. Huron St., next to the Toledo Farmers Market. 567-777-7685. facebook.com/SoukMediterranean

Yama Japan Sushi and Hibachi has opened at 3330 W. Central Ave., in the shopping area with Wingstop and Piada. The menu features sushi rolls, sushi burritos, poke bowls and hibachi. 419-720-1180. yamajapanonline.com

The Toledo Tattoo Company has moved to 4747 N. Summit St. in Point Place. Owner Kodi Klocinski first opened the shop at 5013 N. Summit St. in 1978. 419-726-1300. facebook.com/ToledoTattoo

The former AAA building at 7150 W. Central Ave., by Meijer, will be the new home of Skylight Financial Group. The firm will relocate to the Sylvania Township location on October 11. The owners of the building, Tolson Enterprises, will operate out of the second floor, with Skylight’s 60 employees and associates on the ground floor. Skylightfinancialgroup.com

After more than 50 years in business, Neil’s Men’s Shop, located in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center on Central Ave. near Talmadge Rd., will close in December. 4326 Central Ave., 419-531-9781. Neilsmensshop.com

The Downtown Toledo Black Cloister Brewing Company has closed.

Bite Me Twice Mediterranean Bistro has closed.