November 20, 2019—Marketplace Changes

Perrysburg’s Town Center at Levis Commons (shopleviscommons.com) has changes on the horizon:

The first and only USDA-Certified organic juice bar, Clean Juice, will open its first NW Ohio location in early December, in the space to the left of Starbucks. Healthy bowls, gourmet toasts, a kids menu, and a juice cleanse program will be among the offerings.

Family-owned boutique C Sterling Jewelers, which was previously located by Fiddle Stix, has moved to a more prominent corner location on the main street of the shopping area.

A 4,554 square-foot Sephora store will open across from Books-A-Million by Summer 2020.

Bedrock Quarry Bar and Grill, at 15625 Hull Rd. in Monroe, has opened on the waterfront at the former France Stone Quarry. The eatery offers American food, cocktails, and great views. 734-384-3751. thenerdydesigns.com/bedrock

Jessica Martin has opened a brick-and-mortar shop for her all-natural, scratch-made cake business, Crowned Cakes by Jess, that she started from her home in 2015. 480 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, near Rossford High School. 907-947-7984. crownedcakesbyjess.com

Luxury pet lodge and pet service provider Karnik on Black has reopened after an expansion. The new, suite-based facility includes three different lodging options, large doggie daycare spaces, a luxury lounge for senior dogs, and a multi-purpose recreation room. Additional new services include grooming and a canine (K9) fitness klub. 5411 Black Rd., Waterville.

419-878-9796. Karnikonblack.com

FirstFedDelta is now open at 8165 Airport Hwy., by Albon Rd. The local, community bank began in Delta in 1934 and has additional offices in Whitehouse, Waterville, Toledo and Swanton. Firstfeddelta.bank