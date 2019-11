The downhome folk stylings of duo The Rough and Tumble will be featured at the Original Sub Shop as part of the Over Yonder House Concerts. Touring around the country in their 16-foot camper, Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler have been bringing their

trademark brand of folk music to small concert venues for over eight years. Enjoy a loose and friendly eveningof funy stories and great music.

6:30pm | Sunday, November 24

Original Sub Shop, 402 Broadway St.

419-243-4857 | theroughandtumble.com