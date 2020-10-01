Fireside Feasting

The cold is on its way. Luckily, many restaurants around the area have a wonderful way to weather the winter: great food by a warming fireplace. If you’re in the mood to relax by a radiant hearth, here are the places to go.
Mancy’s Steakhouse
953 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154
Monday-Thursday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9pm
Friday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9:30pm
Saturday 4-9:30pm
mancys.com/steakhouse
Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
5111 Monroe St. 419-841-9505
Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
mancys.com/shorty
Ciao
6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-882-2334
Sunday-Thursday 4-9pm
Friday & Saturday 4-10pm
ciaorestaurant.com
LaRoe’s Restaurant
24138 Front St., Grand Rapids, OH. 419-832-3082
Tuesday-Thursday 11:30am-7pm
Friday & Saturday 3pm-9pm
laroesrestaurant.com
Evans Street Station
CURRENTLY CLOSED
evansstreetstation.com
ICE Restaurant and Bar
405 Madison Ave. 419-246-3339
Monday-Friday 11am-2pm
icerestaurantandbar.com
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St. 419-697-5427
Monday-Thursday 4-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm
Sunday noon-9pm
realseafoodcotoledo.com
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd., Sylvania. 419-866-5007
Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm
rosiesitaliangrille.com
Table Forty4
610 Monroe St. 419-725-0044
Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm
tablefourtyfour.com
Koreana
1423 Bernath Pkwy. 419-867-8080
Tuesday-Thursday 4-9:30pm
Friday & Saturday 12:30-10pm
Sunday 1-9pm
koreanatoledo.com
Byblos Fine Lebanese & Italian Dining
1050 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-382-1600
Monday-Friday 11:30am-9pm
Saturday 4-9:30pm
byblostoledo.com
The Heights
444 N. Summit St.
Monday-Thursday Noon-9pm
Friday Noon-10pm
Saturday 10am-10pm
Sunday 10am-2pm
theheightstoledo.com
These locations offer private dining areas with fireplaces, so call ahead to reserve a room
Maumee Bay Brew Pub
27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302
Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
mbaybrew.com/maumee-bay-brew-pub
Rockwell’s Steakhouse
27 Broadway St. 419-241-1253
Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm
Sunday 11am-8pm
mbaybrew.com/rockwells-steakhouse-lounge