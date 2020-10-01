Fireside Feasting

The cold is on its way. Luckily, many restaurants around the area have a wonderful way to weather the winter: great food by a warming fireplace. If you’re in the mood to relax by a radiant hearth, here are the places to go.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154

Monday-Thursday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9pm

Friday 11am-2pm and 4:30-9:30pm

Saturday 4-9:30pm

mancys.com/steakhouse

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St. 419-841-9505

Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm

mancys.com/shorty

Ciao

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-882-2334

Sunday-Thursday 4-9pm

Friday & Saturday 4-10pm

ciaorestaurant.com

LaRoe’s Restaurant

24138 Front St., Grand Rapids, OH. 419-832-3082

Tuesday-Thursday 11:30am-7pm

Friday & Saturday 3pm-9pm

laroesrestaurant.com



Evans Street Station

CURRENTLY CLOSED

evansstreetstation.com

ICE Restaurant and Bar

405 Madison Ave. 419-246-3339

Monday-Friday 11am-2pm

icerestaurantandbar.com



Real Seafood Company

22 Main St. 419-697-5427

Monday-Thursday 4-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm

Sunday noon-9pm

realseafoodcotoledo.com



Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., Sylvania. 419-866-5007

Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10pm

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Table Forty4

610 Monroe St. 419-725-0044

Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm

tablefourtyfour.com

Koreana

1423 Bernath Pkwy. 419-867-8080

Tuesday-Thursday 4-9:30pm

Friday & Saturday 12:30-10pm

Sunday 1-9pm

koreanatoledo.com



Byblos Fine Lebanese & Italian Dining

1050 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-382-1600

Monday-Friday 11:30am-9pm

Saturday 4-9:30pm

byblostoledo.com

The Heights

444 N. Summit St.

Monday-Thursday Noon-9pm

Friday Noon-10pm

Saturday 10am-10pm

Sunday 10am-2pm

theheightstoledo.com

These locations offer private dining areas with fireplaces, so call ahead to reserve a room

Maumee Bay Brew Pub

27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302

Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm

mbaybrew.com/maumee-bay-brew-pub



Rockwell’s Steakhouse

27 Broadway St. 419-241-1253

Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm

Sunday 11am-8pm

mbaybrew.com/rockwells-steakhouse-lounge