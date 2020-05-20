Curbside service now available at Toledo Library branches

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library recently announced that library materials are available for curbside pickup beginning June 1.

“We know the community is eager to return materials and check out new material,” said the Library’s executive director Jason Kucsma. “We recommend that you continue to reduce unnecessary travel and defer returning your materials as no fines will be accrued. The Library’s goal is to balance the need for services with keeping people— our community members and staff— as safe as possible.”

As part of the pilot curbside service, patrons can pick up any materials that had been requested or put on hold before the closure of all Toledo Library locations. Customers who had items such as these will be contacted to make arrangements and can specify their preferred location and time, typically between noon and 5pm.

The service will expand beginning on June 8 to allow patrons to request new materials. Pickups will be available at all locations from noon to 6:30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 10:30am to 5pm on Wednesdays through Fridays. Additional pickup at selected locations will be available on Saturdays from 10:30am to 5pm.

Toledo Library dropboxes are open for any who wish to return materials currently checked out, though no fines will be accrued at this time for any late returns. The Library continues to evaluate a strategy for reopening to the public.

“Since the Library sees more than 3 million people and circulates more than 5.2 million materials through 20 locations annually, the Library wants to make sure all of the work is done with the highest standards of safety. That means training staff, retrofitting spaces to meet social distancing guidelines, ensuring the necessary PPE and policies in place to keep people safe, and developing new low-and no-contact service models,” Kucsma said.

For the latest information on the Library’s reopening plans, visit the Toledo Lucas County Public Library website.