Live Music Is Back In Ohio Bars and Restaurants

Have you missed having the chance to head to the bar for some great music from a house band? We have some good news. Live music is back, thanks to the new Director’s Dine Safe Ohio Order.

Now that on-site dining is beginning to resume, live musicians, bands and disc jockeys have permission to play in restaurants and bars.

Social distancing must still be maintained, and the band can only perform as long as they stay a minimum of six feet away from all restaurant patrons, staff and even other performers at the venue.

Furthermore, dancing is still prohibited, so if you had visions in your head of busting a move on the floor with all your friends, those expectations would have to wait a few weeks/months longer.

Local performers have waited patiently for the chance to return to the stage ever since Gov. DeWine ordered all bars closed on March 15.

The Dine Safe Ohio Order was signed by the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Amy Acton M.D., MPH, on May 14. The order officially reopened bars and restaurants for dine-in service, as long as appropriate measures are in place.

On-site amusements such as playing pool, arcade games and tableside performers are still not allowed under the new order.

For more information on the order, live music in Ohio, and precautions that the State is taking against COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.