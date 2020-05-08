2020 Ode to the ZIP Code: Category 2

Below are the top-scoring poems in this category, which were evaluated by a panel of judges including Jim Ferris, Sandra Rivers-Gill, and Haley Taylor.

Grace Butler

43558

years before my car

i had a

bike and two best friends.

a carryout down the street

and a wish that summer might never end

Angelina Sanders

43623

inside the library where

many come for

warmth, i still see the girl

napping in

local historical section.

Kennedi Jones

43609

Can you hear trains

creaking, rattling, clanging

on this summer night, no sleep

*crickets*

let’s ride the trains out to who knows where

Avery Thompson

43551

Beyond pale peeling walls

and dusty windows,

you’ll see in its throat—

warmth, family, breathing deeply, our—

home.

Emily Chisholm

43609

Snowflake on tiger’s tongue

Grey morning sky

Zookeeper watches her breath before visitors

(mostly children)

Arrive to see the white-coated wolves enjoy freezing bliss.

Colin Scherer

43620

This soggy soaked ceiling

drips, dropping water

into a collection of buckets waiting

down below

–

Kennedi Jones

43609

the glass city perched

on the river

and still you have not shattered

(instead)

you’re glistening in the sun for all to see

Scott Lime

43612

When we were 12,

the neighborhood kids

and I buried our wishes before

they

moved away.

Mia Westfere

43614

Invisible buildings scatter sunlight.

Blue skies uninhibited:

Promises of glory standing full height

Triumphant

Over otherwise desolate crossroads

Avery Thompson

43551

Scuffed sidewalk shoulders silently.

What it remembers:

Blue metal screeching, wheels stopping

Capsized limbs, the taste of

red.

Nicholas D’Amico

43617

I wake up to

Sounds of basketball.

A bustling street in the background.

Sweating.

Kids playing into the early night.

Laine Brown

43430

Twenty pound seed sack

Two bird feeders

Emptied week after week

Fat singing birds

(Whistle)

Xandria Browning

43560

Motor bikes and bumble

Bees, somebody’s grandfather

Laughs so hard it fills

The ice cream shop we love

—