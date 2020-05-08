2020 Ode to the ZIP Code: Category 3

Below are the top-scoring poems in this category, which were evaluated by a panel of judges including Jim Ferris, Sandra Rivers-Gill, and Haley Taylor.

Craig Firsdon

43528

I’ve lived my life

disabled in Holland.

Arrowhead filled fields became malls

and poetry

opened a community in which wheelchairs don’t exist.

Leonard Kress

43551

Raised all my kids

On this street

By the river–and now

Years later, they’ve all drifted

Away.

Andrew Art

43551

At the distribution center,

people and packages

are funneled through long queues.

Scanned, scanned again. Waiting for

delivery.

Laura Blaufuss

43604

The lights aren’t blinding

Skies aren’t scraped

In the shadow of looming legends

(nevertheless)

She’s just as vibrant

Isaac Gonzales

43605

inside the haunted crackhouse

the postpartum screams

halt to a single silent moment

—————

do you hear them now?

Isaac Gonzales

43605

just over the bridge

lives a community

excluded and cast out from society

—————

the sun always rises eastward

Lori Lux

43606

You may see us

dirt full hands

hope takes shape as roots. Sprouts.

(Number of vegetables grown)

Verdant curbside. Life for us all.

George Hayes

43607

Four twenty, birds singing

Gunshot sounds too

Life in the hood not good

Mayor says change is going to come

Melissa McKown

43607

A day of work

Evening of play

Summons the nighttime of piercing… silence

–

The morning refreshes anew city dweller’s dreams

Mary Pat McCarthy

43613

Church bells sway trees

on these streets

awakened at home, we shift sheets

sink

back to sleep

Niris Duran

43613

Surrounded with church bells

The school kids

Buy ice cream and seek thrills

Cigarettes

Abandoned by rebels

Lydia Horvath

43613

Shambly punk shows at

the Cypress bestowed

smoke-soaked clothes, noise-hazed hearing,

and

two bruised shins

Micaela Tore

43614

On the corner of

South Detroit and

Glendale, I parked at Kroger and

cried

for thirty minutes daily.

Lydia Horvath

43614

Remember those simple Southwyck

Saturday night kicks –

lying on carpeted terraces by the

fountain,

Orange Juliuses from Styrofoam?

Claire Morrow

43614

Opportunity fills this air.

I inhale – Deeply.

Everything I love is so near –

Quietly,

I treasure it all.

Joshua Keidan

43615

Snow; soft light glances

over weighted trees.

Who dares disturb the unbroken surface?

Riotous,

we stomp joy into winter.

Charlene Gary

43616

come time for harvest

loud lumbering combines

growl and grumble and wake the

humans

reminding us we are of earth

Mark McMillan

43616

Upon rooftop we lay

Hand in hand

Shooting stars from our tired eyes

Illumination

The world watched our love ignite.

Gwendolyn Pyle

43623

We arrived in April.

I met one

neighbor in July. The rest have

closed doors

and cold shoulders.

Gwendolyn Pyle

43623

I’m on Fox Hill.

There are no

foxes or hills. Only deer and

flat asphalt

greet my lawn.

Amal Abdullah

43623

big-box retail stores

restaurants and plazas

the intersection of neighborhoods and consumerism

birds perched

on cable wires

Ryan Nadolny

48144

I swerve to miss

No bother, a thousand more just like you

Potholes.

All four rims bent

This is Pure Michigan