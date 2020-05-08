2020 Ode to the ZIP Code: Category 1

Rito Quezada Rubio

43612

I come from Mexico

Mexico is wonderful

I came here United States school

is

Escuela Smart

Camille Marsh

43623

I love Imagination Station

The lightning ball

The roller coaster goes up + down

The big

Slidey house…FUN!

Dexter Marsh

43623

Toledo is the best.

Friends are good.

The Toledo Zoo has amazing animals.

You can’t

Live without moms.

Simon Rose

43606

Snow crunching, kids screaming

Steep, icy hill

Wait, wait, wait. Finally my turn!

(It feels like I am flyinggggg!)

Wish I could fly back up.

Eliot Lux

43606

People slow on their

bikes as they

laugh and talk on glowing wheels

(oh, so fun)

Oh, how I love glow rolls

Makenzie Wohn

48182

I see in summer

Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet

Rainbow

Clouds, rain, sun, colors bright in the sky

Beautiful rainbow

Isaiah Alexander

43560

Chicken nuggets, Fruit punch

and french fries

This is my favorite meal

Chick-fil-A is the best

……

Oliver Mann, age 5

43560

Sylvania is so great

Funny and good

Love is all around us

Hunt for dinosaurs in fossil park

<3

Noah Mann, age 8

43560

Always lots to do

Fun and friends

There are nice people around

Good food and good places everywhere

(Yay!!)