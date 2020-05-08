2020 Ode to the ZIP Code: Category 1

Rito Quezada Rubio
43612
I come from Mexico
Mexico is wonderful
I came here United States school
is
Escuela Smart
Camille Marsh
43623
I love Imagination Station
The lightning ball
The roller coaster goes up + down
The big
Slidey house…FUN!
Dexter Marsh
43623
Toledo is the best.
Friends are good.
The Toledo Zoo has amazing animals.
You can’t
Live without moms.
Simon Rose
43606
Snow crunching, kids screaming
Steep, icy hill
Wait, wait, wait. Finally my turn!
(It feels like I am flyinggggg!)
Wish I could fly back up.
Eliot Lux
43606
People slow on their
bikes as they
laugh and talk on glowing wheels
(oh, so fun)
Oh, how I love glow rolls
Makenzie Wohn
48182
I see in summer
Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet
Rainbow
Clouds, rain, sun, colors bright in the sky
Beautiful rainbow
Isaiah Alexander
43560
Chicken nuggets, Fruit punch
and french fries
This is my favorite meal
Chick-fil-A is the best
……
Oliver Mann, age 5
43560
Sylvania is so great
Funny and good
Love is all around us
Hunt for dinosaurs in fossil park
<3
Noah Mann, age 8
43560
Always lots to do
Fun and friends
There are nice people around
Good food and good places everywhere
(Yay!!)