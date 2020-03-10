Virtual Experience: Tree City Film Festival

Need to take a break from whatever show you’re binge-watching?

See the 2020 Tree City Film Festival online from Friday, April 17 – Thursday, April 30.

The Sylvania Arts festival began in 2012 with the 50 Hour Challenge for area filmmakers. Teams of adults have already spent 50 hours writing shooting and editing complete films for the festival. Watch this year’s submissions during the online screening.

Today, the Tree City Film Festival also features Shorties U, a four-week filmmaking workshop for area youth in grades 5-8, which receives nearly 50 participants each year.

In addition, Oscar Shorts Screenings offer the best in animation and live-action genres.

The annual festival has been a significant fundraising event for the nonprofit arts organization, engaging hundreds each year. Ensuring support Sylvania Arts, a nonprofit arts organization, the online festival is offering a virtual, Pay-What-You-Wish donation ticket, as well as raffle tickets.

Donation tickets, available at TreeCityFilm.Eventbrite.com, include a link and password to use during the entire festival run.