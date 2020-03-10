NEW AUDIO SERIES: City Talks – Barry Bagels Owner Mark Greenblatt

In Episode Three, Barry Bagels owner Mark Greenblatt talks restaurant survival mode and how The Three Stooges adds levity during time with the fam.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow..

We’ll keep posting; you just keep listening. Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at submissions@ adamsstreetpublishing.com