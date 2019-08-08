Soothe, NW Ohio’s First Locally Owned Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Opens Monday

Wondering what goes on inside an Ohio medical marijuana dispensary? We took a sneak peek at Soothe, Northwest Ohio’s first and only locally owned and operated medical marijuana dispensary (and the only dispensary in Wood County), which received its Certificate of Operation from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy’s Medical Marijuana Control Program today.

On Monday, August 12, Soothe, located at 1155 N. Main St. in Bowling Green, will open to qualified medical marijuana patients only. If you aren’t a patient, you can become one by registering with the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program’s Patient Registry. In the meantime, we hope this virtual tour will ‘soothe’ your aching curiosity.

For more info on Soothe, check out soothebg.com. To learn more about the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, visit medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov.