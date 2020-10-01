Sofia Quintero Center teams up with Chef Carlos for Dia de los Muertos fundraiser

Though the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center (SQACC) won’t be able to hold its traditional dinner and auction in honor of Dia de los Muertos this year, the center will raise funds with the help of Chef Jose Carlos Mendez of Cocina de Carlos.

From November 2 through November 5, customers can place an order at a designated Carlos restaurant and present a coupon flyer from the SQACC website. As a result, 20% of their meal will be donated to SQACC. The donation will apply regardless of whether customers order while dining in, online or via curbside pickup.

One restaurant will offer the donations per day. Find the flyer by visiting sqacc.org.

MONDAY 11.2

Carlos’ Poco Loco

809 Adams St.

TUESDAY 11.3

Cocina de Carlos— Perrysburg

27072 Carronade Dr., Perrysburg

WEDNESDAY 11.4

Que Pasa Street Tacos

3137 Central Ave.

THURSDAY 11.5

Cocina de Carlos— Waterville

205 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville