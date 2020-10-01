Quoth the Raven: Registry Bistro offers and evening of dinner and dark tales

Once upon a midnight dreary,

Whilst I hungered, weak and weary,

O’er a menu full of delectable treats never dreamt before,

While I nodded, full of hunger,

Suddenly, there came a thunder,

Of an actor reading Poe’s works with an impassioned roar.

Twas Jeffrey Albright reading Poe’s pieces to us before

A meal forgotten…nevermore!

Registry Bistro offers an amazing spooky experience for diners on Halloween Night, Saturday, October 31. At Dinner with Poe, guests receive a full five course meal, accompanied by a reading from local theater legend Jeffrey Albright of Edgar Allen Poe’s most unforgettable stories.

From delectable appetizers to devilish desserts— accompanied by a glass of Amontillado, of course— the evening’s feast will serve a chilling main course to the classic tales of terror.

Dinner with Poe is $80 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Space is limited, so reserve your seat by calling 419-725-0444.

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St.

419-725-0444 | registrybistro.com