Quoth the Raven: Registry Bistro offers and evening of dinner and dark tales

Once upon a midnight dreary,
Whilst I hungered, weak and weary,
O’er a menu full of delectable treats never dreamt before,
While I nodded, full of hunger,
Suddenly, there came a thunder,
Of an actor reading Poe’s works with an impassioned roar.
Twas Jeffrey Albright reading Poe’s pieces to us before
A meal forgotten…nevermore!
Registry Bistro offers an amazing spooky experience for diners on Halloween Night, Saturday, October 31. At Dinner with Poe, guests receive a full five course meal, accompanied by a reading from local theater legend Jeffrey Albright of Edgar Allen Poe’s most unforgettable stories.
From delectable appetizers to devilish desserts— accompanied by a glass of Amontillado, of course— the evening’s feast will serve a chilling main course to the classic tales of terror.
Dinner with Poe is $80 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Space is limited, so reserve your seat by calling 419-725-0444.
Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St.
419-725-0444 | registrybistro.com