Department of Health provides database for Ohio COVID testing labs

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Individuals looking for the very latest information on where they can get tested for the Coronavirus can visit the Lab Capacity Database posted by the Ohio Department of Health.

The database serves as a resource for individuals and organizations looking for testing services. The list features all labs currently registered with the Ohio Department of Health, along with additional information such as how many tests can be conducted daily, contact information and more. The database is updated weekly.

Visit the Lab Capacity Database at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/other-resources/lab-capacity-database/lab-capacity-database. To schedule an appointment for testing, contact the listed labs directly.