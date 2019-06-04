Only Six Months Left of Free Lunchtime Parking

In our last issue (6-5-19), we took a look at the Toledo City Council’s controversial proposal to eliminate free lunchtime parking— a policy embraced for more than 30 years by downtown Toledo business owners and patrons.

As of our last press time, for that story, Toledo City Council had not made a final decision.

On Tuesday, June 11, Toledo City Council revisited the issue. An 8-4 vote approved the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s request to make modifications to metered parking policies in downtown Toledo.

Among the changes:

The elimination of free lunchtime parking, from 11am-2pm.

Expanding the parking enforcement area to include the Warehouse District and UpTown.

Potentially extending the hours during which people must pay to park from 5pm to 6pm.

Changes won’t take effect until January 2020.

The Toledo City Council members who voted against the measure:

Tyrone Riley

Larry Sykes

Yvonne Harper

Tom Waniewski

The Toledo City Council members who voted in favor of the measure:

Matt Cherry

Peter Ujvagi

Chris Delaney

Cecelia Adams

Gary Johnson

Nick Komives

Rob Ludeman

Sandy Spang

Larry Sykes is the only At-Large Council Member who voted against the measure.