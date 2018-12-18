Eat Clean in 2019: Toledo Yoga Hosts ‘Whole30’ In January

It’s no secret, food intake and selection can lead to various health issues. Whether it’s energy level, aches, and pains, skin disorders, digestive trouble or other conditions that you can’t seem to escape, there can be a constant struggle to maintain health and well-being.

Laurie Schoonmaker, a nutrition coach and a yoga instructor at Toledo Yoga, will lead a Whole30 program January 1-30. “The Whole30 is a clean eating plan for 30 days, designed to clean up your eating habits by taking out foods that might have a negative impact on your health. Some people don’t even know the negative impact of certain foods until they take it out of their diet,” Schoonmaker said.

The Whole30 program allows participants to eat only whole foods including; protein, vegetables, and healthy fats. The program restricts the consumption of processed foods, dairy, sugar, grains, legumes, and alcohol. “The Whole30 is not designed to be a forever diet, but rather a nutritional reset,” Laurie explained. The science behind the Whole30 is that everything you eat has four components. They each promote a healthy psychological response, hormonal response, a healthy gut, supports immune functions and minimizes inflammation.

While losing weight can be a side effect, it is not the purpose of the Whole30. The idea of Whole30 is to feel better all around. Whole30 gives your metabolism, gut, and systemic inflammation a reset from what your body has endured. The 30 days are a great way to learn how all of the foods you have been eating affect your health, both in the short and long term.

Toledo Yoga’s program is limited to 12 people and costs $100 for Toledo Yoga members, and $130 for nonmembers. This includes; two introductory sessions for information (December 16th at 4pm, December 18th at 5pm), a grocery list, a cleanout pantry list, a Whole30 recipe book, private Facebook page for communication, daily email sent out with memos about progress, a community grocery trip, unlimited yoga for the month, and a celebratory yoga class once you complete the Whole30.

Participants can join an optional competition throughout the month, which requires accounting for everything consumed each day, tracking daily exercised, hours of sleep, and how much water they drink (half of their body weight in ounces each day.) Points are totaled each week, and the participant with the most points wins. After finishing out the month, participants will be provided with a structured reintroduction program to slowly add foods back into your diet.

Whole30 at Toledo Yoga is a great way to start the new year with a healthy mindset, body and healthy options. Stop into Toledo Yoga to sign up for the Whole30, or for more information.

Whole30 Program with Laurie

January 1-30th

Toledo Yoga

4324 Central Ave., 419-531-0006. toledoyoga.com

Facebook Event