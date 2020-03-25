City Talks – Toledo City Council Person Sam Melden

In City Talks #7, Toledo City Councilperson Sam Melden sheds light on discovering some of the quarantine period’s myriad silver linings, including the simple joys of playing afternoon checkers with his seven-year-old kid and leaning into connections with people we don’t talk to that often.

Tune out the “Breaking News” for boots-on-the-ground commentary from Toledo-area business owners, service providers and government officials braving our current climate of uncertainty. As a new audio series, City Talks provides a brief local take on our situation, as well as advice and ideas for how to spend the new downtime we’ll inevitably have to spend somehow.

We’ll keep posting; you just keep listening. Want to be interviewed or know someone who would? Pass us names and contact info at editsubmissions@ adamsstreetpublishing.com