Are You A Service Industry Worker? Samuel Adams Wants To Give You $1,000

In March, Boston-based brewery Samuel Adams partnered with The Greg Hill Foundation to raise more than $500,000 for its Restaurant Strong grant program, which offered financial support to Massachusetts service industry workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, they have raised more than $2 million to give a little help to workers in 19 states, including Ohio.

Beginning today, April 3, Ohio service industry workers can apply for a one-time $1,000 grant to help during the shutdown.

“We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s precious moments with us,” the company said in a statement.

To qualify for grant assistance, applicants must meet the following five requirements:

Completed Application Form

Full-time employees (Minimum of 30 hours total per week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub located in; (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont)

Submit the last two full-time (30 hour) pay stubs

To apply, you can submit an application here. The application window runs from Friday, April 3 through Friday, April 24.

If you are not a service industry worker but want to help keep the grant program going, you can donate to the foundation.