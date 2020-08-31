Candy Roundup: Tricks to the Best Treats

All aboard for a tour of Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan treats and sweets! We’re not sure how Halloween will stand up to last year’s ghoulish gatherings, but put on your costume anyway and meet some cool people making things right.

Boyd’s Retro Candy Store

945 Phillips Ave.

boydsretrocandy.com

Most Popular Candy: Frooties

Some candies are here to stay, like a Now & Later to your third molar. Boyd’s tops our candy crush this season, featuring nostalgic confections and unique sweets sold in gift packs, bulk, or by the pound.

“I’m excited to offer multi-color wax fangs this year,” says Pam Lloyd Camp, owner of Boyd’s. “This is a new product from Concord Confections…The black & white ones are striking!”

Lloyd Camp adds that all Concord Confections products are peanut and nut free and that candy lovers will discover many vegan options as well. “We expect to see lots of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors seeking to put together a special treat bag for the special kids in their lives,” Lloyd Camp says.

For candy corn fans, Boyd’s has added several gourmet flavors like s’mores, caramel and blackberry cobbler. And if you’re looking for something you can’t find anywhere else, try a creme filbert— dating back to the 18th century.

“It looks like CandyLand with as many special treats, old stand-bys, and special candy-filled toys as we can fit into every nook and cranny,” Lloyd Camp says. “We always seek to find a special treat that will create a special memory for you or your children.”

Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy

101 E. Wayne St., Maumee

valleycandy.com

Best-Seller: Homemade Sea Salt Caramel

To engage in a meaningful conversation about candy, the Candy Man, Jason Peters of Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy, is a prime target. “Cover it with chocolate and a miracle or two” seems to summarize this entire retro counter with featured items like individual chocolates and truffles, turtles/fudge/chocolate bark, chocolate lollipops (with cool details like miniature masks on creatures), and the ever-amazing hand-dipped chocolate strawberries. All of this really will Make Your World Taste Good. In addition, the people are super nice.

“I love talking to customers about candy,” Peters explains. “I love hearing their stories and answering candy questions.”

The Rocket Gifts & Candy

122 West Michigan Ave. Ypsilanti, MI

shoptherocket.com

Specialty: Super Cool Gifts

Looking for some tricks instead of treats? The Rocket’s got you covered with anything from pickle candy to Fake News Soap and temporary tattoos. This place has everything.

FUNKOs, Hi-Chews, kites, mugs, taffy, Chocorooms, Crick-ettes, Wally-Crawlys, and horns. Stock up on Halloween candy bags and gifts to go around. Collect The Nightmare Before Dinner to wow your fam with fall fare.

If you missed the shelves of jigsaw puzzles or zodiac art supplies, check online to order. You can pick it up curbside.

Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes

25631 Ft. Meigs Rd. Ste. H, Perrysburg

marshashomemadebuckeyes.com

Fun Fact: Prize winner of the World’s Largest Buckeye, Ohio State Fair (2018).

Marsha’s Buckeyes is a family-run business with a generational recipe. In addition to creating a 339-pound buckeye, which eclipsed the previous record-holder’s 271 pounds, Marsha’s Buckeyes are famed with partners like Kroger and Cracker Barrel and sold regionally at Walt Churchill’s Market, Remke Markets and Gordon Food Service.