New tax scam targets Lucas County residents

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts announced that a new scam targeting residents has been identified.

Citizens have received correspondence from the “Tax Processing Unit of the Lucas County Public Judgement Records” claiming nonpayment of taxes and demanding that recipients submit payment immediately. There is no Lucas County department by that name.

In a press release, Clerk Bernie Quilter noted that his office deals with tax liens filed by the State of Ohio Department of Taxation, and to be on guard from any entity claiming otherwise.

“This scam is a way to convince individuals and businesses to pay large sums of money that will not be directed to the State of Ohio,” the press release said.

For more information, contact Quilter’s office at 419-213-4492.