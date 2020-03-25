Prevent The COVID Crisis From Wiping Out The Primary Election

PRINT OUT A BALLOT APPLICATION, MAIL IT TO THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS, COMPLETE YOUR BALLOT, MAIL IT TO THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS POSTMARKED BY APRIL 27.

You recall that Ohio’s Primary Election, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, was called off at the 11th hour when the state’s Health Director issued an Order prohibiting the voting to go on as scheduled. This was done with the health and safety of Ohioans in mind, though the timing was curious.

We were told, at the time that the Primary Election was being rescheduled to June 2, 2020. Those were the wishes expressed by Governor DeWine but the Ohio General Assembly, in its wisdom, decided that the Primary Election would take place BY MAIL ONLY, and that ALL BALLOTS MUST BE POSTMARKED BY APRIL 27 OR DELIVERED TO THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS BY APRIL 28.

Now, however, the election is proceeding with ABSENTEE ONLY ballots. There will be no polls opening. There will be no Primary Election in June.

Instead, IN ORDER TO VOTE, YOU MUST:



1. DOWNLOAD/ COMPLETE AN ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION OR CALL THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS AT 419-213-4001 TO REQUEST THAT AN APPLICATION IS MAILED TO YOU

2. YOU MUST COMPLETE THE APPLICATION IN PEN (the online form does not allow typed answers)

INCLUDE THE “DATE OF THE ELECTION” AS MARCH 17, 2020

CHECK THE BOX UNDER SECTION 6 FOR “PRIMARY ELECTION”

SIGN AND DATE the form, and then,

3. YOU MUST MAIL THE ABSENTEE BALLOT APPLICATION, OR DELIVER IT, TO THE

LUCAS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

ONE GOVERNMENT CENTER

SUITE #300

TOLEDO, OHIO 43604

(Must be postmarked by April 27 or dropped to the Board of Elections by April 28)

4. FOR ANY QUESTIONS, CALL THE LUCAS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS AT 419- 213-4001 AND PRESS OPTION 1.

5. WHEN YOU RECEIVE YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT IN THE US MAIL FROM THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS, COMPLETE IT AND MAIL IT TO BE POSTMARKED NO LATER THAN APRIL 27, 2020.

While exercise is helpful during this unique time, exercising your right to vote for this Primary Election MUST BE DONE ACCORDING TO THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS OR IT WILL BE LOST.