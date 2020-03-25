10 Restaurant Gift Cards To Buy This Week

Another way to support local businesses while social distancing

It’s no secret that service industry businesses are hurting in a big way during the COVID-19 crisis, so it’s more important than ever to support your favorite local spots. Whether you’re in the mood for a decadent steak dinner or more casual fare, there are many restaurants in the Glass City that are still busy with curbside service.

Not only do these local establishments offer curbside, call-ahead options to maintain safe social distancing, but they all also offer gift cards— yet another way to show the love when your go-to culinary faves need you most.

Here are ten local gift cards you can purchase today.

The Adams Street Cafe

608 Adams St. | 419-214-1819

Offering vegan and gluten-free options along with comfort foods like bacon beer cheese fries, the Cafe’s quaint dining room in the heart of downtown is sorely missed right now, but have no fear; they are doing special curbside orders, like fried chicken dinners, until further notice. To purchase a gift card from them in any denomination, you can either call ahead and pay over the phone, or drop by to purchase it in the restaurant. Pick up and delivery from 4-6pm. Monday-Friday.

Cousino’s Steakhouse

1842 Woodville Rd., Oregon | 419-693-0862.

One of Toledo’s premier steak joints since 1945, Cousino’s is currently offering an extensive carry-out menu, and, if you’d like to purchase a gift card from them, you don’t even need to leave your house! Call the restaurant and pay over the phone to have your gift card mailed out the same day, the safest way to support a local business when you’re self-isolating. You can look forward to enjoying Cousino’s steaks, burgers, and fried chicken at a nice sit-down dinner when we’re finally in the clear. Definitely something to look forward to in trying times. Open 11am-9pm daily.

Benchmark Restaurant

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-873-6590

This fine-dining Toledo favorite is currently offering a select curbside menu that includes steaks, blackened shrimp, salads, burgers and more to keep your cravings at bay. Purchasing a gift card from them means looking forward to the full, amazing selection all their patrons have come to love. You can purchase the card over the phone and pick it up, or, even more conveniently, buy it on the Benchmark website to have it mailed to you.

The Original Gino’s Pizza

Go to originalginos.com for updated information on each location.

Nothing makes being partially housebound easier than a carry-out pepperoni pizza with Gino’s sweet sauce covered in a generous layer of cheese. Share your love of Gino’s by purchasing their $5 gift certificates for your friends. All of the Gino’s locations are currently open. Simply ask for as many of the certificates as your heart desires.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Visit facebook.com/balancegrille for updates and information on all locations.

There’s no need to ditch your Balance bubble tea and taco addictions, as all locations are doing carry-out. In addition, Balance has introduced a market with fresh pantry stables, which are available to purchase through the app for curbside pickup. While you’re there, purchase a gift card or two for friends who share your love of Buddha Bowls and Bang Bang sauce. They’ll take your payment over the phone and take the gift card out to you upon arrival. Easy peasy.

Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-931-8400.

Though this beloved Levis Commons Asian fusion restaurant is doing curbside only at this time, you can still support them further by purchasing a gift card over the phone and picking it up, or you can have it mailed to you when you order it online. If you order via their website, you can even send it to a friend with a special note. Who doesn’t want a gift card for sushi along with a message from someone you love? It will go a long way toward lifting anyone’s spirits. Open 11:30am-2pm and 4:30-9pm. Thursday-Sunday. Open 4:30-10pm. Friday and Saturday.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302.

We know that fans of Maumee Bay are already taking advantage of their $6.50 growlers during the quarantine, so why not add a gift card purchase to that while you’re picking up your favorite brew? Stop by the Brew Pub to purchase one, or call to pay for it over the phone and have it mailed to you. Open 3-10pm. Monday-Thursday. 3-11pm. Friday-Saturday. Noon-8pm on Sunday.

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

1320 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg | 419-872-6100.

For foodies who appreciate fine Italian cuisine, a gift card from Biaggi’s is the way to go, and they make it incredibly convenient. You can call and purchase the card over the phone and they’ll bring it out to you curbside, or you can visit their website to order it and have it emailed to the gift card recipient. What an easy way to support your favorite purveyor of pastas and artisanal pizzas. Curbside service only. From noon to 8pm daily.

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery

4625 W. Bancroft St. | 419-558-3900

Stuffed grape leaves, chicken shawarma, cheesy jibni with zaatar and baklava for dessert— this is one of our many favorite meals to order at one of Toledo’s hot spots for amazing Lebanese cuisine. Thankfully, the restaurant is still doing carry-out, and you can show your support by purchasing a gift card in the restaurant as well. Open 10am-7pm daily.

Schmucker’s Restaurant

2103 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-535-9116.

You can still indulge in Schmucker’s renowned pies and savory diner staples by taking advantage of their curbside delivery. Patrons who can’t do without their fried chicken, meatloaf, and extensive selection of specialty pies are also opting for gift cards. Simply drop by and pay with cash or card. Open from 9am-9pm. Monday-Saturday.