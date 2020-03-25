UT Faculty shares little joys with 2-Minute Desk Sets

Amid the persistent uncertainty facing universities across the country, the University of Toledo’s College of Arts and Letters is hoping to inspire the community to take a moment and enjoy something beautiful. The college has launched a new “virtual showcase” series of short videos, where its faculty members will share something that gives them joy.

The series is entitled “2-Minute Desk Sets,” and will be posted twice a week on the College of Arts and Letters Facebook page and Twitter feed. Past videos from the series will also be archived on the college’s YouTube page.

The outline of the series is deliberately vague in terms of content. The featured faculty may present a performance, a reading, anything that they love and want to share. Some of the Desk Sets already archived feature presentations such as visiting professor Yerra Sugarman reading a poem she wrote, percussion professor Olman Piedra performing a one-man-band version of a Peruvian folk tune, and English professor Christina Fitzgerald reading the opening of The Canterbury Tales.

“In these challenging times, let’s share what we love,” said Dr. Melissa Gregory, associate dean of the College of Arts and Letters, in a press release announcing the series.

2-Minute Desk Sets will be uploaded on Monday and Wednesday. Each video is, as the title suggests, under two minutes in length, so take a moment to enjoy some small bites of beauty courtesy of UT’s staff.