Try West Coast Wines at Final Cut

Sample some of the finest wines made near the Pacific Ocean, paired with some of the finest foods to be found near the Great Lakes. At this Final Cut Swirl event, you’ll enjoy a ridiculously delicious four-course meal, with each course accompanied by hand-picked West Coast wine. Adam Mahler, of Toledo’s Ampelography Wines, will share observations and stories throughout the meal. Whether you’re a novice or a true aficionado, this will be a fascinating and delectable evening.

$80.

6-8pm | Wednesday, March 18

Final Cut Steak & Seafood, Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St.

419-661-5200. | hollywoodcasino.com