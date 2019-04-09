The Best Happy Hours in Toledo

If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.

With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.

5th Street Pub

105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.

5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311

5thstreetpub.com

Happy Hour: 10pm-close, Monday-Saturday.

Monday-Saturday: $20 pitcher and pizza.

Bar 145

5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com

Happy Hour: All day, Monday-Thursday.

Monday: Endless burger toppings.

Tuesday: $3 tacos.

Wednesday: $5 burgers and $5 martinis.

Thursday: 50% off wine bottles.

Bar Louie

5001 Monroe St., 567-318-1050.

4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.

barlouie.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: 50% apps, 50% flatbreads, $3.50 drafts, $4.50 wines and $5.50 martinis.

Barr’s Public House

3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday. 4-6pm, Saturday.

Daily: $5 drafts, $5 wines, $6 whiskeys, $7 cocktails and $5 apps, $6 sandwiches and $7 tacos.

Monday: $5 wings all day.

Tuesday: Free app or dessert with whiskey flight purchase all day.

Wednesday: $10 off wine bottles all day.

Thursday: Ladies Night – $3.50 beers, $5 wines, $6.50 martinis 7pm-close.

Benchmark

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590. benchmark-restaurant.com

Happy Hour: 4:30-6pm, daily.

$4 cocktails, $4 wines, $3 beers.

Bier Stube

5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999. bierstubetoledo.com

Happy Hour: 11am-6pm, daily.

Daily: $2 domestic bottles and drafts, $3.50 wells drinks

Sunday-Thursday: $2 Coors, 7pm-close.

Sunday: $.50 wings.

Monday: $5 burger and fries, $5 sangria.

Tuesday: $1 tacos, $1 chips and salsa, $2 margaritas.

Wednesday: $5 pizza, $5 beer of the month flights.

Thursday: $6 Stube bowls, $5 loaded clamdiggers and bloody marys.

Saturday: half-off apps.

Black Forest Café

3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-593-0092. blackforestcafe.net

Happy Hour: 3-5pm, Monday-Friday.

Daily: drink and menu specials.

The Blarney Irish Pub

601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com

Happy Hour: 2-9pm Monday, 2-7pm Tuesday-Thursday.

Daily: 50% off one app 2-4pm.

Monday: $1.25 off drafts.

Tuesday: $3 well drinks.

Wednesday: $2 domestic beers.

Thursday: $2.25 off selected martinis.

Bravo Cucina Italiana

5001 Monroe St., 419-472-1200. bravoitalian.com

Happy Hour: 3:30-6:30pm Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: $5 cocktails, $5 wines and $5 apps.

Wednesday: $5 martinis all day.

Thursday: $5 wines all day.

Brim House and The Heights

444 N. Summit St., 419-243-7664. brimhousetoledo.com. theheightstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm Monday-Thursday.

$3 tacos, $5 apps, $6 cocktails, $8 burgers.

Bronze Boar

20 S. Huron St., 419-244-2627. bronzeboar.com

Happy Hour: 3-9pm, Monday-Friday.

Daily: $.50 off beer.

Note: This special excludes event nights and baseball games.

The Casual Pint

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Thursday.

$1 off all beer.

Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100. calvinostoledo.com

Happy Hour: 5-7pm, Friday.

$5 house pours.

The Chop House

300 North Summit St., 888-456-3463. toledochophouse.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Friday.

$4.25 bottles, $8 cocktails, $8 wines, discount apps.

Ciao

6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 888-456-3463. ciaorestaurant.com

Happy Hours: Open-9pm, daily.

$5 apps, $5 wines, $2.25 domestics, $6 martinis, $6 Manhattans, and $6 pizzas.

The Distillery

4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444. distillerytoledo.com

Happy Hour: open-7pm and 8-9pm, daily. 5-6pm, Wednesday and Friday.

$2 domestic bottles and $2.25 wells open-7pm, $1.25 domestic bottles and wells 8-9pm daily and 5-6 Wednesday and Friday.

Doc Watson’s

1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: $2 domestics, $2.25 wells; $5 apps 9pm-Kitchen close.

Tuesday: $1 hard tacos, $1.50 soft tacos all day.

Don Juan Bar and Grill

5001 Monroe St., 419-407-5084. donjuanandlosamigos.net

Happy Hour: 3-6pm daily.

Daily: 50% off margaritas, 50% off daiquiris, 50% off sangrias and 50% off beers.

Monday: $2 off nachos all day.

Tuesday: $1 hard tacos, $1.25 soft tacos all day.

Wednesday: $3 off fajitas all day.

Thursday: $2 off small margaritas (ladies only) 6-10pm.

El Camino Real

2500 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700. elcaminorealtoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-5pm, Sunday-Thursday.

Sunday-Thursday: $1.50 domestics and $3 margaritas

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday: 50% off apps 6pm-close.

Monday: $4 margaritas, $11 fajitas all day.

Tuesday: $1 tacos, $3 dobel shots and $7 jumbo margaritas all day.

Wednesday: $2 domestic cans, $8 combos and $18 margarita pitchers.

Thursday: $3 imports, $10 chimichangas all day.

Sunday: $4 margaritas and $8 vegetarian combos all day.

Element 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104. Element112restaurant.com

Tuesday: $55 chef tasting.

Wednesday: 50% off wine bottles.

Thursday: $1 raw oysters and $2 baked oysters.

El Vaquero

3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471. elvaquerorestaurants.com

Happy Hour: 3pm-close.

Monday: 12-oz margarita $3.99/lime and $4.25/flavor.

Tuesday: 32-oz draft $4.99/domestic and $7.49/imported, and domestic bottles $2.75.

Wednesday: half-pitcher margaritas $9.49/lime and $10.99/flavor.

Thursday: wine $3.75 a glass, pitchers draft $8.50/domestic and $12.99/imported.

Friday: full pitcher margaritas $15.99/lime and 16.99/flavor.

Saturday: 21oz margaritas $6.99/lime and $7.49/flavor.

Sunday: all Mexican bottles $3.75, and 32oz imported drafts are $7.39.

Fleetwoods Tap Room

28 N. St. Clair St., 419-724-2337. hensvilletoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 12-5pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday: $2 off wine all day.

Wednesday-Friday: $2 off apps and $4 local pints.

Saturday and Sunday: $20 bucket and pizza.

Granite City Food & Brewery

2300 Village Dr. West, Maumee. 419-878-9050. gcfb.com

Happy Hour: All day Monday-Wednesday.

Monday: $10 burger, fries, and beer.

Tuesday: $10 mac and cheese and beer.

Wednesday: $8 pitchers.

Holy Toledo Tavern

9 N. St Clair St., 419-724-4499. hensvilletoledo.com

Happy Hour: 2-7pm, Tuesday-Friday.

Daily: $2 off signature cocktails, $3 16 oz bud/bud light/mich ultra, $1 off pints.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437.

Tuesday: 50% off pizzas, 5-11pm.

Inside the Five Brewing Company

5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212. insidethefive.com

Happy hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: $2 off apps and $8 beer flights.

Tuesday: $2 tacos and $6.50 beergaritas all day.

Wednesday: $10 select beer and entree and $10 growler fill of select beer all day.

Mancy’s Ideal

5333 Monroe St.. 419-841-0066. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm, daily.

50% small plates, $3 Stellas, $4 drafts, $4 wines and $5 martinis.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Sunday-Friday.

50% pizza, $6 wines, $5 crafts, $3 last call beers, $8 Manhattans, $6 mules and $6 Italian margaritas.

Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer

1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com

Happy Hour: All day Monday-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7pm, Thursday.

Monday: $2 domestics, $3 imports, $3 crafts, and $4 Kentucky Gentleman doubles.

Tuesday: $2 Kentucky Gentleman and $2 domestics.

Wednesday: $3 sangria and $4 long islands.

Thursday: $2 domestics, $2.50 wells, $3 imports, $3 crafts, $3 wine, $3.50 midshelf, $4 well doubles, $5 midshelf doubles, $5 martinis, $10 wine bottles, $2 off pub fare and $2 off small plates.

Friday-Saturday: $5 cosmos and $4 Guinness.

Mutz

27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com

Happy Hour: 3:30-7pm, Monday-Thursday.

Monday: $3.50 pints 3-7pm; 50% off pizza and $6.50 pitchers 3-9pm.

Tuesday: $9 pitchers 3-7pm, $3 pints 3-9pm.

Wednesday: $3.50 pints 3-7pm, $6.50 pitchers 3-9pm.

Thursday: $3.50 pints and $9 pitchers from 3-7pm, $6.50 growlers 3-9pm.

Next Door 112

5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104. element112restaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5-6pm Monday-Saturday.

Daily: 50% wine and 50% beer.

Monday: $8 make-your-own gnocchi.

Tuesday: $8 sandwiches all day.

Wednesday: 50% wine bottles all day.

Thursday: $1 raw oysters, $2 baked oysters all day.

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams St., 419-725-5483. facebook.com/ot.toledo

Happy Hour: Open-8pm, daily.

$1 off all drinks.

Packo’s at the Park

7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypacko.com

Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.

Monday-Friday: 50% apps, $2 off craft beer (non-game days).

Plat8

4330 W. Central Ave., 419-214-0370. plat8toledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Saturday.

Daily: $3 bottle/can beers, $4 wines, $4 cocktails, $4 drafts, $6 martinis, and $6 manhattans.

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St., 888-456-3463. RealSeafoodCoToledo.com

Happy Hour: 4-close, Sunday-Thursday, 4-6:30pm Friday-Saturday.

Sunday-Thursday: $2 Labatt, $4 drafts, $5 wine, $6 martini, $6 margarita, $1.75 oysters, $6 mussels, $9 calamari, $9 shrimp cocktail, and $10 salmon burger.

Registry Bistro

144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444. registrybistro.com

Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.

$5 cocktails, $5noshes, and $5 wine.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007. rosiesitaliangrille.com

Happy Hours: 3-6pm, daily.

Discounted apps, $8 pizzas, $7 drinks, $1 domestic bottled beer, draft beer and well drinks.

Sakura Japanese Steakhouse

5294 Monroe St., 419-842-1300. sakuratoledo.com

Happy Hour: 4:30-6:30pm, Monday-Thursday. 9:30-11:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

Monday-Thursday: 50% apps and $2 off drafts.

Friday-Saturday: 50% off sushi rolls.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

953 Phillips Ave., 419-476-4154. mancys.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday. Nightly bar specials Monday-Saturday.

Daily: $1.50 for 12 oz Labatt & Bud Light, $2.50 for domestic beer bottles, and $3.50 margaritas.

Monday: $5 Fall Off The Porch Iced Tea.

Tuesday: $6 martinis.

Wednesday: $3 margaritas.

Thursday: $2.50 Bud Light drafts.

Friday: $2.50 Labatt Blue drafts.

Saturday: $3 craft beer.

Sidelines Sports Eatery

5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097. Sidelinessportseatery.com

Happy hour: All day.

Monday: $1.50 tacos and $2 margaritas.

Tuesday: $10 fowl ball platter.

Friday: $4 long islands and $13 shrimp dinner.

Saturday: $10 four pint cans, $17 prime rib.

Sunday: $3 bloody marys, $10 fowl ball with fries and $11 rib basket.

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar

3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. stubbornbrother.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday. 4-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. 10pm-close, Monday-Friday. All day Sunday.

Daily: $1.50 cans, $2 pizza slices, $2.50 drafts, $3 wells, $3.50 wines and $4 crafts.

Table Forty 4

610 Monroe St., 419-725-0044. tablefortyfour.com

Happy Hour: 3-7pm, Monday-Wednesday. 4pm-12am, Thursday.

Monday-Thursday: 44% off apps, $2 domestics, $3 imports, $4 wells, $5 wines.

Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina

25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.

5147 S. Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-0233.

tekelacocina.com

Happy Hour: 3-5:30pm, daily.

Daily: 50% apps and 50% drinks.

Tuesday: $1.50 tacos, $3 Mexican beers all day.

Tin Can Toledo

1 South Erie St., 419-472-1785. tincanbar.com

Happy Hour: All day Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Tuesday: $3 tallboys and $3 walking tacos.

Thursday: $1 grilled cheese and $2 hamm cans.

Sunday: $1 pudding shots, $1 tacos, and $1 keystones.

TJ Hibachi & Sushi

5001 Monroe St., 567-318-5828. tjhibachisushi.com

Happy Hour: 5-7pm, daily.

50% off apps, $3 sake, $2 domestics, BOGO 50% off rolls and hibachi.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St., 419-841-7523. toledostripletreat.com/ventura

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-9pm., Tuesday.

Monday-Thursday: $1 queso with chips.

Tuesday: $2.75 margaritas.

Whiskey & The Wolf

3515 W. Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280. whiskeyandthewolf.com

Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Saturday

$2 domestic beers, $4 wells, $5 select wines, $5 appetizers

Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull

9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855. cocknbulltoledo.com

Happy Hour: All day Sunday-Thursday.

Monday: $5 bucket of five beers.

Tuesday: $2 tacos and $3 margaritas.

Wednesday: $2 sliders, $7 beer flight, $9 whiskey flight, and $10 wine bottles.

Thursday: $10 app and draft.

Sunday: $2 bombs and $3 bloody marys.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com

Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Monday-Friday.

Daily: draft beer and frozen drink specials.

Zia’s

20 Main St., 419-697-4559. ziasrestaurant.com

Happy Hour: 5-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 5-6:30pm, Friday. 4-6:30pm, Saturday. 4-9pm, Sunday.

Daily: 50% off apps, $6 pizza, $2 labatt, $4 margaritas, $4 drafts, $5 martinis, $5 wells, $5 wine.

Wednesday: 50% wine bottle with purchase of two entrees.