The Best Happy Hours in Toledo

If your motto is “it’s 5-o-clock somewhere,” then you probably refer to happy hour as a holiday. Lucky for you, Toledo has plenty of choices where you can continue the celebration.
With a little help from Happy Hour Toledo, we’ve compiled some of the best local places to relax and unwind, party hard, or just enjoy casual sips. To see even more area specials, head over to happyhourtoledo.com.
5th Street Pub
105 W. 5th St., Perrysburg. 419-931-9933.
5577 Monroe St., Sylvania. 419-517-5311
5thstreetpub.com
Happy Hour: 10pm-close, Monday-Saturday.
Monday-Saturday: $20 pitcher and pizza.
Bar 145
5305 Monroe St., 419-593-0073. bar145toledo.com
Happy Hour: All day, Monday-Thursday.
Monday: Endless burger toppings.
Tuesday: $3 tacos.
Wednesday: $5 burgers and $5 martinis.
Thursday: 50% off wine bottles.
Bar Louie
5001 Monroe St., 567-318-1050.
4105 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-874-9774.
barlouie.com
Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: 50% apps, 50% flatbreads, $3.50 drafts, $4.50 wines and $5.50 martinis.
Barr’s Public House
3355 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee. 419-866-8466. barrspublichouse.com
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday. 4-6pm, Saturday.
Daily: $5 drafts, $5 wines, $6 whiskeys, $7 cocktails and $5 apps, $6 sandwiches and $7 tacos.
Monday: $5 wings all day.
Tuesday: Free app or dessert with whiskey flight purchase all day.
Wednesday: $10 off wine bottles all day.
Thursday: Ladies Night – $3.50 beers, $5 wines, $6.50 martinis 7pm-close.
Benchmark
6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590. benchmark-restaurant.com
Happy Hour: 4:30-6pm, daily.
$4 cocktails, $4 wines, $3 beers.
Bier Stube
5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999. bierstubetoledo.com
Happy Hour: 11am-6pm, daily.
Daily: $2 domestic bottles and drafts, $3.50 wells drinks
Sunday-Thursday: $2 Coors, 7pm-close.
Sunday: $.50 wings.
Monday: $5 burger and fries, $5 sangria.
Tuesday: $1 tacos, $1 chips and salsa, $2 margaritas.
Wednesday: $5 pizza, $5 beer of the month flights.
Thursday: $6 Stube bowls, $5 loaded clamdiggers and bloody marys.
Saturday: half-off apps.
Black Forest Café
3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-593-0092. blackforestcafe.net
Happy Hour: 3-5pm, Monday-Friday.
Daily: drink and menu specials.
The Blarney Irish Pub
601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. theblarneyirishpub.com
Happy Hour: 2-9pm Monday, 2-7pm Tuesday-Thursday.
Daily: 50% off one app 2-4pm.
Monday: $1.25 off drafts.
Tuesday: $3 well drinks.
Wednesday: $2 domestic beers.
Thursday: $2.25 off selected martinis.
Bravo Cucina Italiana
5001 Monroe St., 419-472-1200. bravoitalian.com
Happy Hour: 3:30-6:30pm Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: $5 cocktails, $5 wines and $5 apps.
Wednesday: $5 martinis all day.
Thursday: $5 wines all day.
Brim House and The Heights
444 N. Summit St., 419-243-7664. brimhousetoledo.com. theheightstoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4-7pm Monday-Thursday.
$3 tacos, $5 apps, $6 cocktails, $8 burgers.
Bronze Boar
20 S. Huron St., 419-244-2627. bronzeboar.com
Happy Hour: 3-9pm, Monday-Friday.
Daily: $.50 off beer.
Note: This special excludes event nights and baseball games.
The Casual Pint
3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-469-8965. Toledo.thecasualpint.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Thursday.
$1 off all beer.
Calvino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
3143 W. Central Ave., 419-531-5100. calvinostoledo.com
Happy Hour: 5-7pm, Friday.
$5 house pours.
The Chop House
300 North Summit St., 888-456-3463. toledochophouse.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Friday.
$4.25 bottles, $8 cocktails, $8 wines, discount apps.
Ciao
6064 Monroe St., Sylvania. 888-456-3463. ciaorestaurant.com
Happy Hours: Open-9pm, daily.
$5 apps, $5 wines, $2.25 domestics, $6 martinis, $6 Manhattans, and $6 pizzas.
The Distillery
4311 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-1444. distillerytoledo.com
Happy Hour: open-7pm and 8-9pm, daily. 5-6pm, Wednesday and Friday.
$2 domestic bottles and $2.25 wells open-7pm, $1.25 domestic bottles and wells 8-9pm daily and 5-6 Wednesday and Friday.
Doc Watson’s
1515 S. Byrne Rd., 419-389-6003. docwatsonstoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: $2 domestics, $2.25 wells; $5 apps 9pm-Kitchen close.
Tuesday: $1 hard tacos, $1.50 soft tacos all day.
Don Juan Bar and Grill
5001 Monroe St., 419-407-5084. donjuanandlosamigos.net
Happy Hour: 3-6pm daily.
Daily: 50% off margaritas, 50% off daiquiris, 50% off sangrias and 50% off beers.
Monday: $2 off nachos all day.
Tuesday: $1 hard tacos, $1.25 soft tacos all day.
Wednesday: $3 off fajitas all day.
Thursday: $2 off small margaritas (ladies only) 6-10pm.
El Camino Real
2500 W. Sylvania Ave., 419-472-0700. elcaminorealtoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2-5pm, Sunday-Thursday.
Sunday-Thursday: $1.50 domestics and $3 margaritas
Sunday, Monday, Wednesday: 50% off apps 6pm-close.
Monday: $4 margaritas, $11 fajitas all day.
Tuesday: $1 tacos, $3 dobel shots and $7 jumbo margaritas all day.
Wednesday: $2 domestic cans, $8 combos and $18 margarita pitchers.
Thursday: $3 imports, $10 chimichangas all day.
Sunday: $4 margaritas and $8 vegetarian combos all day.
Element 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104. Element112restaurant.com
Tuesday: $55 chef tasting.
Wednesday: 50% off wine bottles.
Thursday: $1 raw oysters and $2 baked oysters.
El Vaquero
3302 Secor Rd., 419-536-0471. elvaquerorestaurants.com
Happy Hour: 3pm-close.
Monday: 12-oz margarita $3.99/lime and $4.25/flavor.
Tuesday: 32-oz draft $4.99/domestic and $7.49/imported, and domestic bottles $2.75.
Wednesday: half-pitcher margaritas $9.49/lime and $10.99/flavor.
Thursday: wine $3.75 a glass, pitchers draft $8.50/domestic and $12.99/imported.
Friday: full pitcher margaritas $15.99/lime and 16.99/flavor.
Saturday: 21oz margaritas $6.99/lime and $7.49/flavor.
Sunday: all Mexican bottles $3.75, and 32oz imported drafts are $7.39.
Fleetwoods Tap Room
28 N. St. Clair St., 419-724-2337. hensvilletoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Wednesday-Thursday. 12-5pm, Saturday and Sunday.
Wednesday: $2 off wine all day.
Wednesday-Friday: $2 off apps and $4 local pints.
Saturday and Sunday: $20 bucket and pizza.
Granite City Food & Brewery
2300 Village Dr. West, Maumee. 419-878-9050. gcfb.com
Happy Hour: All day Monday-Wednesday.
Monday: $10 burger, fries, and beer.
Tuesday: $10 mac and cheese and beer.
Wednesday: $8 pitchers.
Holy Toledo Tavern
9 N. St Clair St., 419-724-4499. hensvilletoledo.com
Happy Hour: 2-7pm, Tuesday-Friday.
Daily: $2 off signature cocktails, $3 16 oz bud/bud light/mich ultra, $1 off pints.
Home Slice Pizza
28 S. St. Clair St., 419-724-7437.
Tuesday: 50% off pizzas, 5-11pm.
Inside the Five Brewing Company
5703 Main St., Sylvania. 567-408-7212. insidethefive.com
Happy hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: $2 off apps and $8 beer flights.
Tuesday: $2 tacos and $6.50 beergaritas all day.
Wednesday: $10 select beer and entree and $10 growler fill of select beer all day.
Mancy’s Ideal
5333 Monroe St.. 419-841-0066. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm, daily.
50% small plates, $3 Stellas, $4 drafts, $4 wines and $5 martinis.
Mancy’s Italian Grill
5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Sunday-Friday.
50% pizza, $6 wines, $5 crafts, $3 last call beers, $8 Manhattans, $6 mules and $6 Italian margaritas.
Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. manhattanstoledo.com
Happy Hour: All day Monday-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7pm, Thursday.
Monday: $2 domestics, $3 imports, $3 crafts, and $4 Kentucky Gentleman doubles.
Tuesday: $2 Kentucky Gentleman and $2 domestics.
Wednesday: $3 sangria and $4 long islands.
Thursday: $2 domestics, $2.50 wells, $3 imports, $3 crafts, $3 wine, $3.50 midshelf, $4 well doubles, $5 midshelf doubles, $5 martinis, $10 wine bottles, $2 off pub fare and $2 off small plates.
Friday-Saturday: $5 cosmos and $4 Guinness.
Mutz
27 Broadway St., 419-243-1302. mbaybrew.com
Happy Hour: 3:30-7pm, Monday-Thursday.
Monday: $3.50 pints 3-7pm; 50% off pizza and $6.50 pitchers 3-9pm.
Tuesday: $9 pitchers 3-7pm, $3 pints 3-9pm.
Wednesday: $3.50 pints 3-7pm, $6.50 pitchers 3-9pm.
Thursday: $3.50 pints and $9 pitchers from 3-7pm, $6.50 growlers 3-9pm.
Next Door 112
5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-1104. element112restaurant.com
Happy Hour: 5-6pm Monday-Saturday.
Daily: 50% wine and 50% beer.
Monday: $8 make-your-own gnocchi.
Tuesday: $8 sandwiches all day.
Wednesday: 50% wine bottles all day.
Thursday: $1 raw oysters, $2 baked oysters all day.
The Ottawa Tavern
1815 Adams St., 419-725-5483. facebook.com/ot.toledo
Happy Hour: Open-8pm, daily.
$1 off all drinks.
Packo’s at the Park
7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypacko.com
Happy Hour: 2-6pm, Monday-Friday.
Monday-Friday: 50% apps, $2 off craft beer (non-game days).
Plat8
4330 W. Central Ave., 419-214-0370. plat8toledo.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Monday-Saturday.
Daily: $3 bottle/can beers, $4 wines, $4 cocktails, $4 drafts, $6 martinis, and $6 manhattans.
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St., 888-456-3463. RealSeafoodCoToledo.com
Happy Hour: 4-close, Sunday-Thursday, 4-6:30pm Friday-Saturday.
Sunday-Thursday: $2 Labatt, $4 drafts, $5 wine, $6 martini, $6 margarita, $1.75 oysters, $6 mussels, $9 calamari, $9 shrimp cocktail, and $10 salmon burger.
Registry Bistro
144 N. Superior St., 419-725-0444. registrybistro.com
Happy Hour: 4-6pm, Tuesday-Thursday.
$5 cocktails, $5noshes, and $5 wine.
Rosie’s Italian Grille
606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007. rosiesitaliangrille.com
Happy Hours: 3-6pm, daily.
Discounted apps, $8 pizzas, $7 drinks, $1 domestic bottled beer, draft beer and well drinks.
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse
5294 Monroe St., 419-842-1300. sakuratoledo.com
Happy Hour: 4:30-6:30pm, Monday-Thursday. 9:30-11:30pm, Friday-Saturday.
Monday-Thursday: 50% apps and $2 off drafts.
Friday-Saturday: 50% off sushi rolls.
Shorty’s True American Roadhouse
953 Phillips Ave., 419-476-4154. mancys.com
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Friday. Nightly bar specials Monday-Saturday.
Daily: $1.50 for 12 oz Labatt & Bud Light, $2.50 for domestic beer bottles, and $3.50 margaritas.
Monday: $5 Fall Off The Porch Iced Tea.
Tuesday: $6 martinis.
Wednesday: $3 margaritas.
Thursday: $2.50 Bud Light drafts.
Friday: $2.50 Labatt Blue drafts.
Saturday: $3 craft beer.
Sidelines Sports Eatery
5806 Telegraph Rd., 419-724-0097. Sidelinessportseatery.com
Happy hour: All day.
Monday: $1.50 tacos and $2 margaritas.
Tuesday: $10 fowl ball platter.
Friday: $4 long islands and $13 shrimp dinner.
Saturday: $10 four pint cans, $17 prime rib.
Sunday: $3 bloody marys, $10 fowl ball with fries and $11 rib basket.
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar
3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. stubbornbrother.com
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday. 4-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. 10pm-close, Monday-Friday. All day Sunday.
Daily: $1.50 cans, $2 pizza slices, $2.50 drafts, $3 wells, $3.50 wines and $4 crafts.
Table Forty 4
610 Monroe St., 419-725-0044. tablefortyfour.com
Happy Hour: 3-7pm, Monday-Wednesday. 4pm-12am, Thursday.
Monday-Thursday: 44% off apps, $2 domestics, $3 imports, $4 wells, $5 wines.
Te’kela Mexican Cocina y Cantina
25481 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg. 419-874-8800.
5147 S. Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-0233.
tekelacocina.com
Happy Hour: 3-5:30pm, daily.
Daily: 50% apps and 50% drinks.
Tuesday: $1.50 tacos, $3 Mexican beers all day.
Tin Can Toledo
1 South Erie St., 419-472-1785. tincanbar.com
Happy Hour: All day Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Tuesday: $3 tallboys and $3 walking tacos.
Thursday: $1 grilled cheese and $2 hamm cans.
Sunday: $1 pudding shots, $1 tacos, and $1 keystones.
TJ Hibachi & Sushi
5001 Monroe St., 567-318-5828. tjhibachisushi.com
Happy Hour: 5-7pm, daily.
50% off apps, $3 sake, $2 domestics, BOGO 50% off rolls and hibachi.
Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant
7742 W. Bancroft St., 419-841-7523. toledostripletreat.com/ventura
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Thursday. 11am-9pm., Tuesday.
Monday-Thursday: $1 queso with chips.
Tuesday: $2.75 margaritas.
Whiskey & The Wolf
3515 W. Alexis Rd., 419-690-4280. whiskeyandthewolf.com
Happy Hour: 3-6pm, Monday-Saturday
$2 domestic beers, $4 wells, $5 select wines, $5 appetizers
Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull
9 N Huron St., 419-244-2855. cocknbulltoledo.com
Happy Hour: All day Sunday-Thursday.
Monday: $5 bucket of five beers.
Tuesday: $2 tacos and $3 margaritas.
Wednesday: $2 sliders, $7 beer flight, $9 whiskey flight, and $10 wine bottles.
Thursday: $10 app and draft.
Sunday: $2 bombs and $3 bloody marys.
Ye Olde Durty Bird
2 S. St. Clair St., 419-243-2473. yeoldedurtybird.com
Happy Hour: 4-7pm, Monday-Friday.
Daily: draft beer and frozen drink specials.
Zia’s
20 Main St., 419-697-4559. ziasrestaurant.com
Happy Hour: 5-9pm, Monday-Thursday. 5-6:30pm, Friday. 4-6:30pm, Saturday. 4-9pm, Sunday.
Daily: 50% off apps, $6 pizza, $2 labatt, $4 margaritas, $4 drafts, $5 martinis, $5 wells, $5 wine.
Wednesday: 50% wine bottle with purchase of two entrees.