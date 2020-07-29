Stay Barefoot for Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo

Annually the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo hold a “Barefoot on the Beach” event at Maumee Bay State Park, where donors enjoy food from various purveyors. This year, however, COVID-19 has put those plans on hold. The spirit of the fundraiser lives on with “Stay Barefoot 2020” where Individuals who wish to donate can visit barefootonthebeach.com to earn “sand dollars,” redeemable at area businesses through September 8. Participating restaurants include Benchmark, Cocina De Carlos, Manhattan’s and Rosie’s Italian Grill, among others. A virtual “Stay Barefoot” event, held on August 15, will be hosted on the organization’s website at barefootatthebeach.org, and through other streaming services.