One of Toledo’s favorite eateries is adding to its services. The Original Sub Shop and Deli will soon offer deli by the pound, so you can take it home with you. Get a quart of soup to go, slices of meat for your own home sandwiches, or a charcuterie tray for your parties. Lunch will no longer be the only time to enjoy the locally-sourced, delectable goodness of Original Sub, and what’s better than that?

402 Broadway St. | 419-243-4857 | originalsub.com