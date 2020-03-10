Learn to cook Cuban at Nana’s Kitchen

Ropa Vieja, a shredded beef and vegetable braised dish, is a favorite of Cuban kitchens. Learn to make this deliciously beautiful cuisine at the third Nana’s Kitchen Cooking Class— the Cuban Edition. Whether you’re a novice or an expert in the kitchen, learning alone or with family and friends, Nana’s Kitchen will guide you through the creation of Ropa Vieja and the classic Cuban side dish black beans and rice.

$40.

2-5pm. | Saturday, March 14.

Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center, 1222 Broadway St.

419-241-1655. | sqacc.org