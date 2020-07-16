Grab an outdoor brew at Fleetwood’s Beer Garden in Hensville

Fans may not be able to enjoy a cool beer at the ballpark yet, but starting this weekend they’ll be able to get pretty close. Hensville Park will open Fleetwood’s Beer Garden on Friday, July 24.

The Garden, an offshoot of popular local watering hole Fleetwood’s Tap Room, will feature a full menu of beer, wine and more. The seating at the Garden is all outdoors, giving patrons a beautiful setting to enjoy their beverages.

Social distancing will be strictly observed at the new venue. All tables are separated by at least six feet, and customers are required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated at their table.

The opening of the Garden comes as the Detroit Tigers’ Taxi Squad will first arrive at Fifth Third Field for training. Fans are not permitted to watch the squad practice in the ballpark.

Fleetwood’s Beer Garden is family-and-pet friendly, as long as pets are on a leash. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food, either purchased from another restaurant or as a sack lunch.

The Garden will be open every Friday and Saturday from 4-10pm through August 29.