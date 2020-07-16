Pick a pack of pierogi at the Great Pierogi Drive Up in Holland

If you’ve been starving for a taste of authentic Polish food, start making plans. The Great Pierogi & Polish Favorites Drive Up comes to the rescue on Sunday, July 26.

The sale sees favorites from six popular Polish restaurants and vendors available for pickup curbside, allowing for safe social distancing. Frozen pierogis by the dozen and other Polish delicacies will be available in heat-and-serve form.

Stanley’s Market from North Toledo, Cleveland-based Pierogi Palace, Czapski’s Kitchen and Catering from Milford and more will be represented at the Drive Up. Most vendors present are centered in Ohio or Michigan.

The event will be held in the parking lot of Club 16 in Holland. All orders must be placed in advance by Tuesday, July 21 at 9pm.

10am-8pm. 316 S King Rd., Holland. To order, visit https://doyoulovepolishfood.com.