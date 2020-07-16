Get a Zingerman’s sandwich without driving to Ann Arbor

A road trip doesn’t sound like the best idea right about now, but it’s all good— Zingerman’s is making a road trip to Toledo! That’s right, Glass City fans who have been aching to taste one of Ann Arbor’s world famous Reubens will get a chance on Saturday, August 15. Zingerman’s Deli will be bringing its classic sandwiches and more to The Venues on S St. Clair St. The stop is part of the Deli’s ongoing Reuben Tour 2020, bringing Zingerman’s food to customers around the area. The visit to The Venues is Zingerman’s only stop outside of Michigan. So don’t miss your chance to get a taste of Michigan without ever leaving the 419! All orders due by August 11. Visit the Reuben Tour 2020 website at zingermans-delicatessen-9.square.site to order and for pickup instructions.