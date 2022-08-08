Earnest Brew Works to debut “American Festbier” at GAF

The 2022 German American Festival will be returning this year to the Toledo area at the end of the month and Toledo-based brewery, Earnest Brew Works has announced the debut of a new lager alongside returning favorites that will be unveiled for the festival.

The German American Festival will be held at the Oak Shade Grove in Oregon from Aug. 26 until Aug. 28 and will feature a variety of food, music and festivities that celebrate German and Swiss culture.

Earnest Brew Works will debut its new German-inspired beer on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the brewery’s downtown location located at 25 S. St. Claire in Toledo. Named “American Festbier,” it will pay homage to a popular German style of beer named festbier. A Festbier is typically served at the Oktoberfest held in Munich, Germany.

For its creation, the brewery worked with the German American Fest Society to create a Festbier that has characteristics of a German Festbier and American Lager. With flavor in mind, Earnest Brew Works engineered their American Festbier to be lighter and have a milder flavor compared to its German Counterpart.

Returning favorites from Earnest will also be on tap for the festival including “Earnest Bock,” which is a dark German-style Lager. Another favorite, “Black Forest Crunchy Hippie”, is the brewery’s popular brown ale that is inspired by the dessert, German Black Forest cake.The brewery’s American Festbier will be on tap at each Earnest Brew Works location in Toledo and select bar and restaurants starting Thursday.

For more information about the 2022 German American Festival or to grab tickets for

entry and concessions visit germanamericanfestival.net. For more information about Earnest Brew Works and their new lager visit earnestbrewworks.com.