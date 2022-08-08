Arts Commission announces Art in Public Places program finalists

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places program has announced the finalists for the Uptown Green Shade Project.

This year’s finalists are Barbra Miner, Mercé Culp and Bradley Scherzer.

All three of these artists will be paid $2,500 for their work in building a permanent shade system using their artistic expertise. A winner will be chosen, and their design will be fully developed and installed in Toledo City Park.

The Finalists

Barbra Miner, a native Toledoan, is a tenured professor and chair at the University of Toledo. Known for her sculptures, paintings and installation works, Miner has made the national and international stage- with her work being exhibited from Maine to California and going on to Scotland and Poland.

She has also received multiple grants to aid her in her research over the years.

Miner has also collaborated with other artists such as photographer Rosamond Purcell and sculptor Dewey Blocksma with whom she created a lecture and workshop.

Describing her art, she says in a press release that, “My works draw inspiration from current and historic landscape; flora and fauna of NW Ohio. … Rather than duplicate what I see, I strive to create an impression of what I experience.”

Bradley Scherzer, also a native Toledoan, holds many titles. His many hats include: being a working artist, arts coordinator, and arts educator. Currently he teaches at the Fremont Ross high school.

“I am a full-time art educator, a true performer of information. It is my daily task to select circumstances – to present and adapt a set of images, experiences, and activities – for each who enters my spaces. The goal of every session is for them to circulate, absorb, inquire, and metamorphosize some aspect of their understanding. This is a delicate endeavor,” said Scherzer in a press release.

As of recently, much of his time has been dedicated to engaging his community, specifically young artists.

Merće Culp is also a Toledoan, known as Urban Digitz.

Culp had a background in 3D art and digital character animation. Inspired by her style, her works have been turned into wearable pieces of art.

Her art is indisputably inspired by her fashion sense. So much so, that she has created her own brand called MFINITY FASHION which she describes as a luxury fashion and artist brand.

“An infinite display of patterns and artwork that provoke alternative color choices and provide common and not-so-common palettes with interesting designs you can wear” said Culp when describing her work in a press release.

For more information regarding Uptown Green Park and the The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo’s Art in Public Places program visit theartscommission.org.