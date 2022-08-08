Out of the Shadows at TLCPL

Toledo Lucas County Public Library has partnered with the Stonewall National Museum and Wells Fargo to bring Out of the Shadows to the Main Library. Out of the Shadows is a historical display that honors the timeline of LGBTQ+ history in America from the 1903 Police Riots to the Stonewall Uprising in 1969. This is a traveling exhibit that features a permanent display at the Stonewall National Museum in Fortlauderdale, Florida.

The ramifications of a new sexual openness that slowly began to emerge in post-WWII America are explored in this exhibition. From the gay enclaves that sprang up in New York, San Francisco and other cities, public expressions of homosexuality during this period were beginning to become more visible. This new openness led politicians, psychiatrists and journalists to define- usually negatively- what it meant to be homosexual.

With the backlash limiting public visibility in dominant popular culture outlets, such as film and television, gays and lesbians sought to express themselves in literature and the theater. By the 1960s, gay visibility became more politicized, culminating in the 1969 Stonewall uprising, the birthplace of the modern era of gay and lesbian liberation.

The display will feature exhibition panels with informational posters, artwork and historical timelines. Guests can view the display at their own pace and support the education and affirmation of the history and culture of LGBTQ people to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

TLCPL invites visitors to browse the display throughout the month of August at the Main Library. The display will be located on the second floor in the atrium. There is no cost or registration necessary to view the exhibit. For more information, visit the TLCPL website or contact them at (419) 259-5200.