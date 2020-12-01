Celebrate the 20’s…the 1920’s!

Grab your best guy or dame, head out to a party that’ll be the bee’s knees and get yourself some giggle water! Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner themed after the Roaring 20’s. Set in a speakeasy in 1920’s New York, the evening will feature food, a cash bar and an evening long mystery for all attendees to solve. Social distancing will be enforced and guests will be seated by household. $85. Saturday, January 30. 21211 W State Route 65, Grand Rapids. 419-832-2900. Nazarethhall.com

PHOTO CREDIT: Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash