A Drunken Nacho Fully Opens on S Holland Sylvania Road

Drunken Nacho, a sports bar which opened late November 2023, has now unveiled its full food menu. The sports bar is located at 855 S Holland Sylvania Road where the SandBar Grille used to be.

The Drunken Nacho’s new menu has starters like mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, street corn dip, queso, soft Bavarian pretzel logs with queso, chicken tenders, Drunken Con Queso and boneless chicken bites, which can be tossed in a sauce of your choice.

After the starters there is the main course including things like burgers that range from the classic cheeseburger, a swiss burger and the drunken nacho burger. The drunken nacho burger is a burger that is topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, bacon, tortillas and queso.

Another item that is on the menu are items like the Drunken Philly, and a Drunken Nacho salad, which is made with iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, ground beef, pico, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, fries and queso.

The Drunken Nacho also serves a sports bar classic like loaded nachos as well as chicken bacon ranch nachos and Philly styled nachos. Drunken Nacho also serves thin crust pizzas. The sports bar has pizzas like a chicken bacon ranch pizza, Aloha pizza and pickle pizza, which is a ranch-based pizza topped with pickles, bacon and mozzarella. You can also build your own pizza.

The Drunken Nacho is open at 11 am to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 1 am on Friday and Saturday, and noon to midnight on Sundays.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/DrunkenNacho419/