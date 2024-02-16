Calling Artist, Musicians, Food Vendors For “Maple & Main Art/Music Festival”

Sylvania Arts is holding their annual Maple and Main Art/Music Festival on June 1 at 11 am to 10 pm and June 2 at 10 am to 4:30 pm. The festival that started in 2011 as a community festival, invites artists, musicians and food vendors for the festival and can register to go at sylvaniaarts.org/mapleandmain.

Musicians take stage to perform and artists from all over the region line Main Street with everything from glass art and ceramics to jewelry and paintings. The event has been attracting over 5,000 people to downtown Sylvania.

The festival also offers glasses of wine and beer from local breweries like Inside the Five and Upside Brewing and food from the food trucks that registered to go to the festival and enjoy musicians from around the region.

The Maple and Main Art/Music Festival happens every year the weekend after memorial day.

Last year the festival saw musicians like Hector Mendoza, Gramza & Roth, Andrew Ellis, The Whiskey Charmers, The Commonheart, Last Born Sons, Justin Frey w/Loveli & Ms Irene, and J Navarro and the Traitors.

Artists who register to show their work in the festival can win best of show.

Sylvania arts looks to promote awareness and interest in the performing arts, education of arts, and visual arts in the community for all ages. The organization was founded in 1980 as a grassroots committee who focused on the visual arts while working to acquire public art and promote the creation of art through the 1980’s and 1990’s.

For more information go to https://www.sylvaniaarts.org/mapleandmain.