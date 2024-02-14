Regalo: Enjoy a Taste of Italy at Hollywood Casino’s Newest Addition

No need to hop on a plane for authentic Italian cuisine; Hollywood Casino has opened up a brand new Italian restaurant, Regalo, that will make you feel like you are eating in Rome.

The casino celebrated the grand opening of it’s newest addition Friday, Feb. 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The menu features fresh and delicious, authentic Italian entrées, pastas, pizzas and more created by Chef Adam, including the signature menu item, Tableside Cacio E Pepe, where a chef from the culinary team will prepare a spaghetti dish in a parmigiano reggiano wheel tableside.

Chef Adam, the head chef and concept creator of Regalo’s culinary career has led him to opening the restaurant at the casino. He first started working in restaurants at the age of 13. He spent his teenage years training at Ohio’s best Italian restaurants, and after completing culinary school moved to Colorado Springs in 2007 to work at The Broadmoor, eventually becoming Chef de Cuisine at two of their restaurants.

In 2017, he was named Executive Chef at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. During the pandemic, Chef Adam and his family moved back to Ohio and he joined the Hollywood Casino Toledo culinary team, where the concept for Regalo was born.

Chef Adam brings his experience and long-lasting love for crafting authentic Italian meals to the restaurant.

“Chef Adam discovered his love of cooking as a child, preparing meals with his grandmother. One of his favorite cooking memories, however, was rolling cavatelli and gnocchi with his best friend’s mother,” according to Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Regalo, which means “The Gift,” is truly a gift for Toledo residents. The relaxing ambiance of the restaurant, authentic food and experience of eating at Regalo gives you a taste of Italy at home.

For more information on Hollywood Casino Toledo’s newest restaurant, Regalo, visit https://www.hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/regalo.