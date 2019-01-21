2019 Winter Wedding Guide

STEP 1: ENGAGEMENT

Lindsee McKenzie and Tyler Piercefield

Married:Saturday, August 18, 2018

Lindsee McKenzie

Occupation: Artist Instructor at Wine and Canvas.

Three words to describe your partner: Hopeless romantic, passionate, bold.

How did you meet? We went to Toledo School for the Arts together. He was a year older and we didn’t talk until his last year there. I was a little intimidated by him; he was the cool dancer, who everyone knew, and I was the quiet little artist.

Who popped the question and how? Tyler was the one who popped the question. He planned a surprise weekend trip to Chicago and proposed on the Skydeck in the Sears Tower in front of everyone. He always has to “go big” and puts so much thought into his surprises for me!

What made your wedding special? After we were engaged, we found out we were expecting our first child. She was 9 months old at the wedding and it was so amazing to share that day with her! My mother-in-law made her a “mini bride’s dress” to match mine, and Tyler and I had our first look, and then he had a first look with her. It was so special, and I honestly cannot imagine the day without her!

Tyler Piercefield

Occupation: Security Officer at Toledo Hospital.

Three words to describe your partner: Loyal, hardworking, stubborn.

What was your first impression of your partner? We met in high school, and at first I thought she was annoying, but then I got to know her!

What made your wedding special? My bride.

ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS 101

Mary Wyar of Mary Wyar Photography explains why engagement photos are a must: “The main reason I encourage all of our couples to do an engagement session is to have a better experience with their photographer on the day of the wedding.”

“Be ready to engage with each other and your photographer— get to know the person who will be with you all day for your wedding,” continues Wyar. “When planning the session, trust your photographer’s experience. I try to convince couples wanting summer engagement photos to do them at sunrise. Yes, 6 in the morning is awfully early, but you won’t be sweaty— it’s the coolest part of the day! You can also go in to work right afterwards, which is a huge bonus since most of our couples use so much of their paid time off while wedding planning.”

“Fashion-wise, do not match,” emphasizes Wyar. “Look like you’re going to the same event— a special event. Get your engagement ring cleaned; sparkly diamonds are always better. Biggest tip: relax! Engagement sessions are FUN. Enjoy the time together, plan a date afterwards or breakfast together. Think about how you want to look in photos—happy, excited, fun—and get yourselves amped up!”

STEP 2: CEREMONY

Karina and Dan Gaudin

Married: Saturday, August 4, 2018

Karin Gaudin

Occupation: School nurse at Woodward High School.

Three words to describe your partner: Hilarious, compassionate, brilliant.

Your first impression of him: I remember thinking, “Who is that doctor running around the ICU??” His scrubs were always too short— he’s tall and skinny— and I thought he might be kind of dorky!

Who popped the question and how? Dan proposed in Chicago— one of our favorite places to go— in October of 2017. We were in a restaurant, and he proposed with a big crystal that was shaped like a diamond from Swarovski. We then designed my engagement ring with our jeweler, Rachel Kipplen at Broer Freeman Jewelers.

The dress: Blush by Hayley Page gown with an overskirt by Martina Liana, both purchased from The Gown Shop in Perrysburg. I wore the skirt for the ceremony and cocktail hour and then removed it for our entrance into the reception.

Daniel Gaudin

Occupation: Neurosurgeon and Director of Functional Neurosurgery at Miami Valley Hospital of Premier Health in Dayton.

Three words to describe your partner: Thoughtful— everybody loves my wife— humorous, and dynamic.

Your first impression of her: Karin was the director of the ICU unit, and I thought, “Who is that tall, beautiful woman in the ICU?”

THE WEDDING

How long was your engagement? 10 months.

Three words to describe your expectations for the wedding: Elegant, sophisticated, and enjoyable for all of our family and close friends.

Three words to describe the wedding itself: Incredible, stunning, and entertaining.

Was your wedding big or small? Our wedding was small, just 65 close family and friends. We wanted a more intimate wedding where we could celebrate with those most important to us!

What made your wedding special? Since we had half of our guests— Dan’s family— coming from Quebec, Canada, his hometown, we planned an entire weekend of events in addition to the ceremony and reception on Saturday. Our ceremony was bilingual: English and French. Our ministers were my brother James Sisung III, who performed the English version of the ceremony, and Dan’s brother-in-law Bernard Bell, who performed the French version of the ceremony.

STEP 3: PARTY

Rehearsal dinner: We didn’t have one; we had a pool and cocktail party at our house in Ottawa Hills that was catered by bd’s Mongolian Grill out of Ann Arbor (the Toledo Mongolian Grill does not cater). They brought their 2,000lb grill and all the food was made and served upon request. Sunday was a brunch catered by Michelle Ryan. The tent, tables, chairs, and linens for the events before and after the wedding were rented through Meredith Party Rentals.

Wedding venue and reception: The Toledo Art Museum Glass Pavilion.

Vows: We wrote our own. It was important for us to express why we were making this commitment and the meaning of our relationship.

Dinner: The hors d’oeuvres and dinner menu were created and served by the talented Chef Joe Felix at the Toledo Art Museum.

Decor: Silver squiggle linens over white linens with white satin rosette sashes, silver Chiavari chairs, white dinnerware over silver chargers— all provided by Meredith Party Rentals.

Lighting: Uplighting by Ambient Effects.

Cake/sweets: Four different cakes from Eston’s Bakery, gluten-free cake provided by 7 Little Cupcakes, and a Candy Bar designed by Katie Supan, KBS Designs and Event Planning.

Flowers: White Roses designed by Kelli Baker at Hafner Florist.

Wedding coordinator: Katie Supan, Owner KBS Designs and Event Planning.

Photographer: Mary Wyar Photography, who says, “Karin and Dan were a breath of fresh air from our initial meeting up until the moment I said goodbye at their wedding. They are so laidback, silly with one another and didn’t want too much fuss at the wedding.”

Wedding rings designed by: Rachel Kipplen, Vice President and Graduate Gemologist, GIA, Broer Freeman Jewelers.

Make-up: Billie Jo Bialorucki, Makeup Artist, Beauty by Billie Jo.

Hair: Nini Amato Riggs, Stylist, Biundo Salon & Spa.

Tuxedo: Ted Baker brand.

Invitations: invitations and acrylic signage were all custom designed and made by Amy, the owner of Alice Louise Press.

Music/entertainment

Ceremony: The Toledo Symphony Orchestra String Quartet.

Cocktail Hour and Glass Blowing: The Toledo Symphony Orchestra Jazz Trio with Vocalist.

Reception: Ultimate Nights DJ Service.